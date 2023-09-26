LIV Golfers Invited Into Next Week's DP World Tour Event
Four LIV Golf players have been invited to appear in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour
Details over the future of the elite game are being ironed out following the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf, leaving questions over how the newer circuit will eventually coexist with the other two.
While there is the possibility that it may leave the door open for LIV Golf players to once again compete on the other circuits in the future, in recent months, that has effectively been out of the question.
That will all change, temporarily, in the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which begins on 5 October in Scotland. That’s because four LIV Golf players have received invites to appear in the tournament.
Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford and Peter Uihlein are in the invitational category, and it’s all down to sponsor Johann Rupert. He is the chairman of the Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which includes the Dunhill brand.
But how can current LIV Golf players compete in the event in the aftermath of the DP World Tour’s legal win against some of its other stars? It’s because the players were either never members of the DP World Tour or resigned before joining LIV Golf.
Neither Gooch nor Swafford have ever been members of the Tour, while Uihlein resigned three years ago and Oosthuizen handed in his notice before the first LIV Golf event in 2022.
On his inclusion, Uihlein told Sports Illustrated: “I played last year and asked if I could play again since it lined up with my schedule. I love the event, almost won it years ago, finished 10th last year and always played it when I was a member, so I’m glad to be going back.”
The tournament takes place two weeks before the penultimate event in the LIV Golf League schedule at Trump National Doral in Florida, which gives all four ample time to get a taste of the DP World Tour before resuming their duties with the rival circuit.
Whether we will see more LIV Golf players once again competing on the DP World Tour – or even the PGA Tour – in the future is unclear for now. However, the outcome of talks between the powers-that-be over the framework agreement is likely to answer that question in the coming months.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
