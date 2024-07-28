LIV Golf UK Leaderboard And Live Updates: Jon Rahm On Course For Maiden LIV Golf Title

A number of big names are in a great position to claim the LIV Golf UK title, as the likes of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith are near the top of the leaderboard at JCB Golf And Country Club.
Going into Sunday, Andy Ogletree led following back-to-back 65s, with the American searching for his first LIV Golf title after struggling throughout 2024 due to injuries.
As of writing, Rahm leads the tournament, with his Legion XIII side standing at the top of the leaderboard in the team event, as both Rahm and Hatton continue their hot form.
As well as the individual tournament, Legion XIII lead the team tournament but, as experienced at previous LIV events in 2024, it's a tight affair, with Fireballs GC and Crushers GC looking to chase down Rahm's Legion XIII.
LIV GOLF UK INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD
-14 Jon Rahm
-13 Andy Ogletree
-12 Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton
LIV GOLF UK TEAM LEADERBOARD
-26 Legion XIII GC
-20 Fireballs GC
-19 Crushers GC, HyFlyers GC
Updates from...
RAHM LEADS BY TWO
The Spaniard is flying at the JCB Golf and Country Club, with Rahm making back-to-back birdies to pull out a two stroke lead over Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton and Andy Ogletree with five holes remaining. It seems that Rahm is on course for a first LIV Golf title!
OGLETREE BIRDIES
Just as a write that, Ogletree birdies the par 4 12th and is now one back of Rahm! The American isn't giving up and, with six holes remaining, is still within touching distance of the two-time Major winner!