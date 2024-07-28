LIV Golf UK Leaderboard And Live Updates: Jon Rahm On Course For Maiden LIV Golf Title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of big names are in a great position to claim the LIV Golf UK title, as the likes of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith are near the top of the leaderboard at JCB Golf And Country Club.

Going into Sunday, Andy Ogletree led following back-to-back 65s, with the American searching for his first LIV Golf title after struggling throughout 2024 due to injuries.

As of writing, Rahm leads the tournament, with his Legion XIII side standing at the top of the leaderboard in the team event, as both Rahm and Hatton continue their hot form.

As well as the individual tournament, Legion XIII lead the team tournament but, as experienced at previous LIV events in 2024, it's a tight affair, with Fireballs GC and Crushers GC looking to chase down Rahm's Legion XIII.

LIV GOLF UK INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

-14 Jon Rahm

-13 Andy Ogletree

-12 Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton

LIV GOLF UK TEAM LEADERBOARD

-26 Legion XIII GC

-20 Fireballs GC

-19 Crushers GC, HyFlyers GC

