LIV Golfer Out For Six Months With Injury
Hudson Swafford will undergo hip surgery meaning he is likely to miss the majority of the 2023 LIV Golf season
With the 2023 LIV Golf season just days away, it has been announced that one of its players will miss the majority of the 14-tournament League. Hudson Swafford will undergo hip surgery which will see him miss between four and six months of the schedule that runs between February and November.
A statement released by the 35-year-old revealed he had made the decision after seeing a specialist for the ongoing problem. He said: “I have been struggling with a hip injury which has caused a decline in my on course performance. After consulting with a specialist, I was unfortunately advised my best option for an optimal recovery was to undergo surgery which will require 4-6 months of rehab.“
Swafford also confirmed that it does not affect his future as a LIV Golf player and that, rather like Bubba Watson in 2022, he will attend events in a non-playing capacity as he recovers. He said: “I remain a LIV Golf player and supporter and will be attending the events as soon as my recovery allows me to in a non-playing capacity. While I undertake my rehab, I am excited for the year ahead to get healthy again back to playing the way I know I can look forward to being back on the course soon.“
Swafford endured a disappointing first season with LIV Golf and only posted one top-10 finish after spending the majority of 2022 with Niblicks GC. Still, he played in all eight tournaments and eventually captained the team, so his absence will be a blow to the venture, despite the fact it has bolstered its ranks with new signings.
The new LIV Golf League begins on Friday 24 February at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.
