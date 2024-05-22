LIV Golf Announces Dallas Will Host Season-Ending Team Championship

LIV Golf's season finale the Team Championship will take place at a new venue, with Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Dallas handed the honor for the event, which will take place between 22 and 24 September.

Confirmation the Team Championship would be heading elsewhere comes after the venue for the first two season closers, Trump National Doral in Florida, hosted the LIV Golf Miami event in April, which was won by Dean Burmester after he beat Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman explained Texas' history of producing some of the game's biggest talents makes the new venue a good fit for the conclusion of the 14-tournament League season.

He said: “Our LIV Golf players are looking forward to playing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with its great golf tradition. Texas is legendary for producing and hosting great golfers who set a high bar while competing for championships.

"Our LIV Golf Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club will be a great experience for our players and all the fans in attendance.”

Greg Norman has explained why Texas is a good fit for the Team Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of LIV Golf’s most celebrated players is PGA Championship runner-up Bryson DeChambeau, who hails from Dallas, and he admitted he was delighted that LIV Golf is heading to the city for the first time, particularly as he looks to lead his team Crushers GC to the Team Championship title for the second year running.

He said: “This year’s Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club holds special significance for me as we make our Dallas debut and our team strives to defend our title in front of a home crowd. I'm excited to play this course and compete in front of Texas fans for our closing event and can't wait to bring LIV Golf's electrifying energy and fierce competition to Dallas.”

Bryson DeChambeau is delighted the Team Championship will be held in his hometown (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Steve Smyers-designed course is located just 20 miles from downtown Dallas and is regarded as one of the most difficult in the area, so it will be hoped it can provide a suitably stern test for the 13 teams who will be competing for the $50m in prize money.

The course has previously hosted tournaments including the Southern Amateur and Trans-Mississippi Amateur. In 2020, another Texas-based star, Scottie Scheffler, who is now the World No.1, won the Maridoe Invitational at the course, which was held to raise money for out-of-work caddies during the Covid-19 pandemic. PGA Tour stars Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris are also known to be among its members.

A tweak to the Team Championship format will now see all 13 teams compete in head-to-head matches at some stage. The teams finishing between fourth and 13th in the standings will compete in the quarter-finals on Friday, with the top five making it through to Saturday’s semi-finals. There, they will be joined by the top three seeded teams in the standings.

It is anticipated that, like in 2023, every player will then compete in a shotgun start with one round of stroke play in the final round, with individual scores counting towards the team’s total.

The confirmation of the venue for the Team Championship completes the season three LIV Golf League schedule, which was originally released in January, albeit with some gaps.

Details of the Individual Championship finale were also unconfirmed at the time. However, at the end of April, it was revealed that Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago would host the event.