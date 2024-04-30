Chicago To Host LIV Golf Individual Championship Finale
The city will host the pivotal Individual Championship finale between 13 and 15 September
The LIV Golf schedule for season three was unveiled last November, but with a few notable gaps.
One of those concerned details of the Individual Championship finale. Now, with the League season set to cross the halfway point after this week’s LIV Golf Singapore, the venue and date for the event had been confirmed.
The tournament will take place at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago between 13 and 15 September, almost a month after the final regular event of the season, LIV Golf Greenbrier, which concludes on 18 August.
The event promises to provide a thrilling conclusion to the season-long Individual Championship, where players accumulate points after each tournament. The three days of action will not only determine who claims the honor of LIV Golf League Individual Champion, but it will also dictate the team seedings for the 2024 Team Championship, which will follow at a date and venue yet to be confirmed.
🔒 CONFIRMED 🔒 🙌 Chicago is the destination for the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship 🤝 Bolingbrook Golf Club will host the event on September 13-15 2024 🎟️ Tickets on sale May 8 at https://t.co/mLfwe7a2J2#LIVGolfApril 30, 2024
The first two seasons of LIV Golf featured events in Chicago, albeit at Rich Harvest Farms, and CEO Greg Norman explained that the city is the perfect venue for hosting such a pivotal tournament in the season.
He said: “The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025.”
“We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale.”
The city’s mayor, Mary Basta also welcomed the news. She said: “We are excited to welcome the star-studded, international field of great players to The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club.”
Last year, Talor Gooch won the Individual Championship, claiming $18m in prize money for his achievement, but there is far more at stake than financial rewards. Like the 2023 season, there is also a battle to finish as high up the standings as possible because that can play a big role in a player’s chances of making the 2025 roster.
Players who finish between first and 24th are in the Lock Zone, meaning they confirm their places for the 2025 season. However, beneath that is the Open Zone, featuring stars finishing between 25th and 48th. Those players become free agents with the opportunity to be re-signed by their team or signed by another team.
Players finishing 49th and below are in the Drop Zone, meaning relegation. However, they will still have one final chance to save their LIV Golf status at its Promotions tournament. Last year, that was held in December, with Kieran Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma and Kalle Samooja earning contracts for the 2024 season.
Joaquin Niemann currently leads the 2024 Individual Championship, with Jon Rahm in second and Dean Burmester in third.
As for Bolingbrook Golf Club, it is located 30 miles from downtown Chicago and includes an island green on the 15th – its signature hole.
Tickets for the LIV Golf Individual Championship event go on sale on 8 May.
