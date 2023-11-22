LIV Golf League Schedule Confirmed For Season 3

The 2024 LIV Golf League schedule has been confirmed, and there are several new locations among the tournaments.

Like 2023, the action will begin with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club between 2 and 4 February.

However, it is not long until the first of the circuit’s new venues is showcased with LIV Golf heading to Las Vegas for an event at Las Vegas Country Club the week after. That event promises to add to a huge week of sport in the city, with the Super Bowl taking place over the same weekend. Perhaps with that in mind, the tournament will be played between Thursday and Saturday, rather than Friday to Sunday.

Three other new cities are also in the schedule, with a visit to Hong Kong in March and tournaments in Houston and Nashville in June. The latter will take place at The Grove Club, which had been a Korn Ferry Tour venue.

Of course, given the new additions, some of the 2023 locations have made way, so in 2024, there will be no stop off at Orlando, Tucson, Washington DC, New Jersey or Chicago. Meanwhile, even though the UK has an event for the third successive year, it will no longer be at London's Centurion Club, but will instead take place at the JCB Golf and Country Club.

The opening event of the season in Mexico will be indirect competition with one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which takes place the same week.

There are several new locations in the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule (Image credit: LIV Golf)

Elsewhere, one of the venues that has been retained from 2023, Valderrama for LIV Golf Andalucia, will not be played in April next year, but July, the week before The Open at Royal Troon. Another event that was in the 2023 schedule, LIV Golf Greenbrier, takes place in August during the first week of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

There are still a couple of venues yet to be confirmed in the schedule, with details of the courses for the third event, in Saudi Arabia, and fifth event, in the US, to be announced, while there is no confirmation of the venue for two season-closing tournaments at present.

In the first two years of LIV Golf, the season concluded with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral. However, there is no confirmation as to whether the Florida course will play a part in the 2024 season. Meanwhile, for the first time, the 2024 season will also have an Individual Championship, with a venue and date for that event also to be confirmed.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans. We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year.

“Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023. Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love. LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”

Earlier in the month, it was confirmed that Adelaide in Australia would once again host a LIV Golf tournament after a successful event in 2023.

Below is the schedule of confirmed tournaments for the 2024 LIV Golf League season.

LIV Golf League Schedule 2024