LIV Golf League Schedule Confirmed For Season 3
The 2024 League will visit several locations for the first time, including Las Vegas and Hong Kong
The 2024 LIV Golf League schedule has been confirmed, and there are several new locations among the tournaments.
Like 2023, the action will begin with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club between 2 and 4 February.
However, it is not long until the first of the circuit’s new venues is showcased with LIV Golf heading to Las Vegas for an event at Las Vegas Country Club the week after. That event promises to add to a huge week of sport in the city, with the Super Bowl taking place over the same weekend. Perhaps with that in mind, the tournament will be played between Thursday and Saturday, rather than Friday to Sunday.
Three other new cities are also in the schedule, with a visit to Hong Kong in March and tournaments in Houston and Nashville in June. The latter will take place at The Grove Club, which had been a Korn Ferry Tour venue.
Of course, given the new additions, some of the 2023 locations have made way, so in 2024, there will be no stop off at Orlando, Tucson, Washington DC, New Jersey or Chicago. Meanwhile, even though the UK has an event for the third successive year, it will no longer be at London's Centurion Club, but will instead take place at the JCB Golf and Country Club.
The opening event of the season in Mexico will be indirect competition with one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which takes place the same week.
Elsewhere, one of the venues that has been retained from 2023, Valderrama for LIV Golf Andalucia, will not be played in April next year, but July, the week before The Open at Royal Troon. Another event that was in the 2023 schedule, LIV Golf Greenbrier, takes place in August during the first week of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
There are still a couple of venues yet to be confirmed in the schedule, with details of the courses for the third event, in Saudi Arabia, and fifth event, in the US, to be announced, while there is no confirmation of the venue for two season-closing tournaments at present.
In the first two years of LIV Golf, the season concluded with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral. However, there is no confirmation as to whether the Florida course will play a part in the 2024 season. Meanwhile, for the first time, the 2024 season will also have an Individual Championship, with a venue and date for that event also to be confirmed.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans. We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year.
“Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023. Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love. LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”
Earlier in the month, it was confirmed that Adelaide in Australia would once again host a LIV Golf tournament after a successful event in 2023.
Below is the schedule of confirmed tournaments for the 2024 LIV Golf League season.
LIV Golf League Schedule 2024
- Feb 2-4: Mayakoba (El Camaleon)
- Feb 8-10: Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club)
- Mar 1-3: Saudi Arabia (No venue announced yet)
- Mar 8-10: Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club)
- Apr 5-7: USA (No location or venue announced yet)
- Apr 26-28: Adelaide (The Grange)
- May 3-5: Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club)
- Jun 7-9: Houston (No venue announced yet)
- Jun 21-23: Nashville (The Grove Golf Club)
- Jul 12-14: Andalucia (Valderrama)
- Jul 26-28: UK (JCB Golf and Country Club)
- Aug 16-18: Greenbrier (The Old White)
- No date: Individual Championship (No location or venue announced yet)
- No date: Team Championship (No location or venue announced yet)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
32 Most Common Golf Expressions... And How To Use Them!
Golf is a game packed with fascinating customs, manners and rituals, and while most people know the basic terminology, there are still many expressions that might raise the odd eyebrow
By Rob Smith Published
-
Golf With Unrivaled Views: Why The Dreamy Castelfalfi Resort Should Be On Your List To Play And Stay
A stunning 5-star resort and golf course. Sam De’Ath explains why the Castelfalfi Resort should be on every golfer's bucket list.
By Sam De'Ath Published