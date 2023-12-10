Lightning Forces DP World Tour Event Into Monday Finish With Two LIV Golfers At The Top

The South African duo of Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen will have to wait until Monday to see if either of them can close out for their latest win on the DP World Tour following the suspension of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday.

Inclement weather had troubled the event's organizers throughout what should have been the final day's action, but with the two LIV Golfers at the top of the leaderboard and over half a round still to play, the hooter sounded for all players to immediately return to the clubhouse with the threat of lightning in the air once again.

Sunday's action concluded at just before 5pm local time, having already been stopped once for around four hours due to a previous threat of lightning in the Kruger National Park area.

Schwartzel and Oosthuizen were leading at 16-under par for the tournament and one-under for the day, three ahead of third-place Christiaan Bezuidenhout, with the trio having completed just seven holes.

Matti Schmid and Andy Sullivan remained in contention on 11-under, just ahead of recent Challenge Tour winner Marco Penge on 10-under - all three were just a hole in front of the South African pack.

The DP World Tour announced that play would restart at 09:00am local time on Monday, December 11.

At the end of Saturday's action, Oosthuizen - captain of LIV Golf's all-South African Stinger GC - admitted he would love to close out the victory at Leopard Creek as it is a tournament which means an awful lot to him.

Oosthuizen has 14 professional wins to his name, including the 2010 Open Championship, but has never hoisted the famous Alfred Dunhill Championship trophy above his head - and that's something he is very keen to change.

He said: "It would mean a lot [to win]. It's the one event that I've really wanted on my C.V. I've come close a few times, and I've messed it up a lot of times. If I can stay calm [in the final round] like I did [on Saturday] by just doing the same things, just giving myself opportunities on the greens, I think I've got a good shot."