Alfred Dunhill Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

The Opening Swing phase of the new DP World Tour season continues with a third tournament in South Africa - the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club.

Last year, Ockie Strydom won the tournament along with a cheque for €255,000 (around $276,000) from its €1.5m (around $1.62m) purse, and there's an identical sum on offer this year.

Even though there hasn't been an increase in the purse this year, it's still more than was available in each of the other four DP World Tour events of the season so far, after the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship offered around $1.31m, the $1.5 purse of the Investec South African Open Championship and the $1.1m available at both the Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open.

This week's top prize is also considerably more than the winner of the LIV Golf Promotions event will claim - $200,000 from a purse of $1.5m. However, the main goal of that tournament is, of course, to finish in the top three for a chance to earn life-changing money with a place in next year’s LIV Golf League.

As well as the prize money being offered at this week’s DP World Tour event, an extra $200,000 will be awarded to the winner of the Opening Swing phase of the season, which will conclude with next week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

For the fifth tournament in succession, 3,000 Race to Dubai points are also up for grabs.

Below is the prize money payout for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Alfred Dunhill Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €255,000 2nd €165,000 3rd €94,500 4th €75,000 5th €63,600 6th €52,500 7th €45,000 8th €37,500 9th €33,600 10th €30,000 11th €27,600 12th €25,800 13th €24,150 14th €22,950 15th €22,050 16th €21,150 17th €20,250 18th €19,350 19th €18,600 20th €18,000 21st €17,400 22nd €16,950 23rd €16,500 24th €16.050 25th €15,600 26th €15,150 27th €14,700 28th €14,250 29th €13,800 30th €13,350 31st €12,800 32nd €12,450 33rd €12,000 34th €11,550 35th €11,000 36th €10,650 37th €10,350 38th €10,050 39th €9,750 40th €9,450 41st €9,150 42nd €9,000 43rd €8,850 44th €8,250 45th €7,950 46th €7,650 47th €7,350 48th €7,050 49th €6,750 50th €6,450 51st €6,150 52nd €5,850 53rd €5,500 54th €5,250 55th €5,150 56th €4,950 57th €4,800 58th €4,650 59th €4,500 60th €4,350 61st €4,200 62nd €4,050 63rd €3,900 64th €3,750 65th €3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th €3,000 70th €2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Alfred Dunhill Championship?

Dean Burmester is looking for his third successive DP World Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dean Burmester is the man of the moment having followed up his win at the Joburg Open with his second successive victory at last week’s tournament. That was his fourth on the DP World Tour, and, considering his recent form, he will be among the favourites.

The champion is another South African, Ockie Strydom, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win last year. He defends his title this week, hoping for a third win on the Tour after also winning February's Singapore Classic.

They’re far from the only local players in the field. Burmester’s fellow LIV Golf players Branden Grace, 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, who won The Masters a year later, also play. Schwartzel, in particular, will be confident of success after four previous wins in the tournament, most recently in 2015.

Other highly rated South Africans in the field include four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, 2020 champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 2016 winner Brandon Stone and Erik van Rooyen, who won an emotional World Wide Technology Championship on the PGA Tour in November.

Aside from South African players, other names to look out for include three-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi and fellow Italian Edoardo Molinari, who was one of Luke Donald’s Team Europe Ryder Cup vice-captains.

Scot Ewen Ferguson, whose most recent win came in the 2020 ISPS Handa World Invitational, and four-time DP World Tour winner Ashan Wu also play, along with the ever-popular Andrew “Beef” Johnston.

Who's In The Field For The Alfred Dunhill Championship? The field is dominated by South African players, including LIV Golf players Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, who is looking for his third successive victory. Another local player, Ockie Strydom, defends his title.