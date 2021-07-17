Get to know the Open record breaker, Matthias Schmid, a little bit better.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Matthias Schmid

Matthias Schmid is one golf’s up and coming stars with a number of big amateur wins, as well as a few professional appearances under his belt already.

As the German begins his career in the game, get to know him here.

1. Matthias Schmid was born 18th November 1997 in Germany.

2. He attended the University of Louisville from 2017 to 2021, competing for the Louisville Cardinals golf team.

3. Schmid’s dad was a club professional, working an hour north of Munich. He has also been seen caddying for his son at events, including the 2021 US Open.

4. Whilst at University, Schmid recorded a 69.91 scoring average during the 2019-20 season, the second best in their history.

5. The German won the 2019 and 2020 European Amateur Championship, becoming the first player to defend the tournament since Ashley Chesters in 2013 and 2014.

6. Schmid has dated his girlfriend, Nora, since 2017.

7. In 2017, he won the Bavarian Men’s Championship.

8. At the 2019 Open Championship, Schmid was assigned a locker in the ‘champions corner,’ with the German getting photos with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

9. At the 2021 BMW International Open, he recorded a top-15 finish on the European Tour as an amateur.

10. In 2021, Schmid shot a 65 at The Open Championship, the round was the joint lowest ever round by an amateur, with Tom Lewis the other player to shoot a 65.

11. Schmid enjoys skiing and football, with the German meeting World Cup winner, Thomas Muller, in 2019.