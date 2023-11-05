Challenge Tour Grand Final Leaderboard And Live Updates: Marco Penge And Tom Vaillant Lead As 20 DP World Tour Cards Up For Grabs

We are poised for an interesting finish to the Challenge Tour Grand Final as Marco Penge and Tom Vaillant currently lead comfortably in Spain. It's safe to say that conditions have been tough at Club de Golf Alcanada, with winds reaching 30mph. This is shown by the scoring, with just four players under-par.
Penge leads at seven-under and, just a shot back is Vaillant, with the top five on the leaderboard all jumping huge spots to sit inside the top 20 and in touching distance of a DP World Tour card for next season.
It appears that, on Sunday, the wind will remain strong and, with plenty of spots and points available, it will be a dramatic final round. If you don't believe us, the player occupying the final spot is Brandon Stone, who is arguably one of the more experienced players in the field and a Rolex Series event winner.
Who will be the biggest winners and who will be the biggest losers today then? Well, with 18 holes left of the Challenge Tour season, we are set to find out!
Challenge Tour Grand Final Leaderboard
- -6 Vaillant, Penge
- -4 Lacroix
- -2 Robinson-Thompson, Suri
Updates from
CONTRASTING FORTUNES ON ONE
Vaillant faced a lengthy eagle putt from the back of the first green, but his down-hill putt somehow comes up short - even with the greens running at 10.4 today. The quickest they've been all week. An awkward length remaining for birdie. And he's missed. A three putt for par will frustrate anyone, but Tom will be seething about that one.
Penge skuttles his par-putt past, but that's a tap-in for bogey. A decent result, considering.
And we save the best until last. Frederic Lacroix confidently pushes his ball into the hole for an opening eagle!
LACROIX EAGLE AND PENGE PROBLEM
Despite missing the fairway with his drive way right, Lacroix drilled an absolutely brilliant iron shot into the short side of the green and has left himself maybe five feet for eagle. That's the start you want to make!
On the opposite side of the coin, Penge has pulled his approach low and left into the jungle. He's been forced into a drop and must get up and down to secure a par.
THE STAGE IS SET
The stage is set for the final day in Mallorca 🇪🇸#RolexGrandFinal pic.twitter.com/Vph7u5w5mbNovember 5, 2023
LEADERS UNDERWAY
Vaillant, Lacroix, and Penge have fired off their tee shots on one. A hat-trick of decent openers. Penge's was the best, though, rifling a hybrid low and down the middle which came to rest just across a cart path. Lovely stuff.
EARLY MOVERS AND SHAKERS
As the early starters approach and make the turn, only one player has reached three-under for today's play - and that score has been made by Ugo Coussaud, who sits in a tie for 33rd.
The Frenchman is currently track to end the season third after suffering a disappointing final event so far, but if he can remain upwardly mobile then he will believe anything is possible.
American Julian Suri is at two-under for the day, but he needs to improve still on his T4 position if he is to secure a DP World Tour card - he's currently 24th in the RTM Rankings.
There are a lot of players throughout the field around the turn at two-under, so it seems like scoring will be possible today - even with those gusts still out there.
THE FINAL MAN
It's early days in Spain but, currently, Brandon Robinson Thompson is the man occupying the 21st and final spot in the standings. He sits fourth in the tournament and is about to head out on to the course, with the likes of Rolex Series winner, Brandon Stone (20th), and Wales' Stuart Manley (22nd), his nearest rivals!
GOOD MORNING ALL!
Good morning and welcome to the final day's play at the Challenge Tour Grand Final where, in around five-to-six hours time, we will learn who will be plying their trade on the DP World Tour next year!
Currently, Marco Penge leads both the event and the Road to Mallorca standings but, with plenty of golf remaining in Spain, every shot will count. The leaders head off in around half an hour and, looking at the early scores, there appears to be a real mix of over and under par rounds taking place.
So, why not strap in for what is set to be an enthralling afternoon of golf, with the top 20 players in the Road to Mallorca standings earning spots on the DP World Tour next year...