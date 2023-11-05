Challenge Tour Grand Final Leaderboard And Live Updates: Marco Penge And Tom Vaillant Lead As 20 DP World Tour Cards Up For Grabs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are poised for an interesting finish to the Challenge Tour Grand Final as Marco Penge and Tom Vaillant currently lead comfortably in Spain. It's safe to say that conditions have been tough at Club de Golf Alcanada, with winds reaching 30mph. This is shown by the scoring, with just four players under-par.

Penge leads at seven-under and, just a shot back is Vaillant, with the top five on the leaderboard all jumping huge spots to sit inside the top 20 and in touching distance of a DP World Tour card for next season.

It appears that, on Sunday, the wind will remain strong and, with plenty of spots and points available, it will be a dramatic final round. If you don't believe us, the player occupying the final spot is Brandon Stone, who is arguably one of the more experienced players in the field and a Rolex Series event winner.

Who will be the biggest winners and who will be the biggest losers today then? Well, with 18 holes left of the Challenge Tour season, we are set to find out!

Challenge Tour Grand Final Leaderboard

-6 Vaillant, Penge

Vaillant, Penge -4 Lacroix

Lacroix -2 Robinson-Thompson, Suri