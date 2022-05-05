Justin Rose Confirms He Is Not Playing LIV Golf Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Speaking at the launch of a golf academy he has established alongside American Golf, Justin Rose stated that he was not going to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series "not this season, not in the foreseeable future."

The former World No.1, whose last win came at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, added: "I am curious, as everyone is, to see how this plays out and I don't think any less (of the players hoping to play). I have no judgment on that. I have played golf in Saudi Arabia.

"You have to make decisions that are right for you. You are a professional golfer, it's your job. If there is an opportunity and it is valid, then it is an avenue that should be open and available to you."

Lee Westwood is one of the high-profile names to have requested a release to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to golf commentator, Luke Elvy, around 80 PGA Tour pros have asked for a release to play in the first event, which gets underway at Centurion Club on the 9th - 11th June. Among those alleged 80 players are Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland, who have all publicly stated that they have requested a release to play at the tournament.

However, there is still uncertainty as to what will occur if players do choose to feature at the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with it being reported by The Guardian that members of the DP World Tour are likely to face penalties amid a growing sense that permission will not be granted to those looking to tee up at Centurion Club.

For Rose though, his goals are still: "The major championships," with the 41-year-old explaining that: "I am still trying to create my own history within the game of golf. I am not ready to just play golf for money, for example. I have other goals and other dreams and they are to play in big championships and win big championships. I will do everything right now to protect that."

Rose' biggest win to date came at the 2013 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since his last win in 2019, Rose has dropped outside of the world's top 50 and has only a handful of top 10 finishes. However, the Englishman feels he still has "special moments ahead".

"I am going through a transition. I have changed coach recently and I am really excited about the journey. I feel energised. I want to be practising. I am hungry and motivated. I am 41 so time is not 100 per cent on my side but I am still in that window where I 100 per cent believe I have some special moments ahead of me."