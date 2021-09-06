Rose lies fifth in the all-time career earnings on the European Tour

What Is Justin Rose’s Net Worth?

Justin Rose’s net worth is estimated at $40 million.

Rose lies fifth in the all-time career earnings on the European Tour, with €28,205,868.56.

He is eighth in the PGA Tour equivalent with $55,757,245 earned from that tour’s events and co-sanctioned events.

He played in 1998 Open Championship as an amateur. When he holed out from the rough on the 72nd hole this brought him to an eventual tie for 4th position.

After turning pro later that year, he struggled, missing his first 21 cuts.

He won his first professional event, the Dunhill Championship in South Africa, in January 2002. Later that year he won the British Masters.

Rose was born in South Africa, to English parents, and the family moved to England when Justin was five.

In 2013 he won the US Open, the first Brit to do so since Tony Jacklin in 1970. Indeed he was the first British winner of a Major since Nick Faldo in 1996. This US Open victory brought Rose $1,440,000 in prize money.

Rose is also one of very few people to have won an Olympic gold medal as well which obviously brings a lot of prestige and sponsorship opportunities.

In January 2019 Rose, a long-time player of TaylorMade clubs, signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Japanese clubmakers Honma. This move had been rumoured for the previous two months. Honma’s stock price on the Hong Kong stock exchange rose by 30% during these two months.

The high profile of Rose – he was near the top spot in the world rankings at the time – was unlike any male golfer Honma had partnered with before.

But the deal, which required him to carry at least 10 Honma clubs in his bag, was scrapped in May 2020. Rose had decided to return to using TaylorMade clubs after his form had dipped.

Rose is not sponsored by TaylorMade. But he is by Axis1, a putter company. Rose has used Lamkin grips “for as long as I can remember” he says, and also has an endorsement with that firm.

He has been a Golf Ambassador for insurance company Zurich since 2010. His other sponsors include Mastercard, Morgan Stanley and Bonobos.

Finally Rose is an ambassador for Slync.io which is a logistics service provider, and we believe he also has a partnership with Southern Company, an energy provider in the United States.

For the past two seasons Rose and his wife Kate, a former international gymnast, have helped to set up and sponsor a series of tournaments for British women professionals, the Rose Ladies Series.