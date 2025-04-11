Why Justin Rose Didn’t Join LIV Golf
Justin Rose once admitted he looked at the possibility of joining LIV Golf, but what stopped him making the leap?
Back in early 2023, LIV Golf was still firmly in the process of establishing its roster, with speculation over the futures of many of the world’s best players and whether they would be tempted to sign for the big-money circuit.
Justin Rose was one of the high-profile names suggested as a possible candidate, and immediately after he won his first PGA Tour event in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he admitted it had been something he had looked at, albeit tentatively.
He explained: “There's been moments where I leaned into it a little more closely and moments where - but when push comes to shove there was never a moment where you're like, ‘Okay, well there's a pathway to achieve this, this, and this. So never really further than that.’”
But why did the 2013 US Open winner ultimately opt against pursuing a switch to LIV Golf?
The answer at least partially lies in the field for the 2025 Masters. Among the 95-player line-up for the Major are just 12 LIV Golfers, six fewer than two years ago. That’s largely down to LIV’s ineligibility for world ranking points, meaning that, slowly but surely, many of its players are finding it increasingly difficult to qualify for the Majors.
In 2023, Rose saw that situation coming, and he admitted that the chance to play in the tournaments was what persuaded him against taking a closer look at the LIV Golf opportunity.
“Access to the Major championships is a large part of my decision to be playing where I'm playing, for sure," he said. "Obviously playing in events like this that have a great history, that give access to iconic golf course, all of those things. Winning events that really matter.
“Yeah, but first and foremost playing in Major championship golf. It's something - I have won one, but that's where my childhood dreams lay. Having access to that was really, really important to me going forward.”
After the first round at Augusta National, he won’t have regretted his decision as he was firmly back in the Major hunt after a stunning 65 to lead The Masters by three.
Regardless of what happens over the remainder of the tournament, it’s the latest indication that the 44-year-old still has what it takes to claim more Major honors.
Last year, he finished T6 in the PGA Championship at Valhalla and followed that up with an even better performance at The Open, when he finished T2 behind Xander Schauffele. If his first round at The Masters is anything to go by, it seems he is enjoying competing in Majors as much as at any time in his career.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
