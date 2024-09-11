Jon Rahm Intends To Play Spanish Open To Keep Ryder Cup Hopes Alive But Disputes DP World Tour Fines
The two-time Major winner and European team stalwart says he intends to play three upcoming DP World Tour events to be eligible for the Ryder Cup next year
Jon Rahm says he intends to keep his Ryder Cup status alive after confirming he has entered the upcoming Open de Espana on the DP World Tour but is unsure if he will be allowed to play.
Rahm also says he plans to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters, although he does not intend to pay his fines for playing in LIV events in competing weeks to the DP World Tour.
He says he is in discussions with the tour and that it would be a "disservice" to Spanish golf to not let him tee it up. The DP World Tour say that Rahm is currently "ineligible" to play due to "outstanding sanctions".
"Still talking to the DP World Tour. I intend to play in Spain," he said.
"I'm entered into the tournament. We entered a long time ago. Whether they let me play or not is a different thing.
"I'm not a big fan of the fines. I think I've been outspoken about that. I don't intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen.
"I've said many times, I don't go to the Spanish Open for the glory or anything else. I think it's my duty to Spanish golf to be there, and I also want to play in Sotogrande [Andalucia Masters].
"At that point, it would almost be doing not only me but Spanish golf a disservice by not letting me play, so yeah, that's why we're trying to talk to them and make that happen.
"I would also love to play the Dunhill. I have a good friend who asked me to play, and Joe has been a great, great ambassador for the game of golf. I would love to be able to play all those events.
"I would go Madrid, so Open España, Dunhill, week off, Sotogrande, and I want to play them all. I think I might be entered into both of them. We entered those events, and I want to play. That's my intent is to play."
A DP World Tour spokesperson said: “Jon has outstanding sanctions for breaches of the DP World Tour’s conflicting tournament regulation. Until those outstanding sanctions are resolved, he is ineligible to play in a DP World Tour event.”
To play in the Ryder Cup, Europeans must be members of the DP World Tour and in order to retain membership they must play in at least four events in a season as long as one of them is in their home country, otherwise it is six.
Luckily for Rahm, the Olympics counted as one of his four so he only needs to play three times before the season ends in mid-November so would be eligible with the Spanish Open, Dunhill Links and Andalucia Masters.
All three events offer Ryder Cup points along with the four Majors next year, offering Rahm the chance to qualify for the team automatically. If he does not, he would almost certainly be afforded a wildcard pick by European captain Luke Donald.
Donald recently told BBC Sport that there is "not going to be a situation where we're singling out one person to change the rule" and ensured that Rahm "absolutely knows what is required."
Tyrrell Hatton is in a similar boat to Jon Rahm and currently has an appeal running with the DP World Tour over his fines, having recently teed it up in the British Masters.
A DP World Tour spokesperson told Golf Monthly: “Tyrrell has a pending appeal against sanctions imposed on him for breaching the DP World Tour’s Conflicting Tournament Regulation and in accordance with the DP World Tour’s Regulations, he is eligible to participate in the Betfred British Masters.”
For Rahm to fulfil his membership, he would need to pay his fines or, like Hatton, appeal them. It remains to be seen as to whether he'll be able to tee it up or not, with the Spanish Open getting underway on September 26.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
