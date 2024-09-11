Jon Rahm Intends To Play Spanish Open To Keep Ryder Cup Hopes Alive But Disputes DP World Tour Fines

Jon Rahm says he intends to keep his Ryder Cup status alive after confirming he has entered the upcoming Open de Espana on the DP World Tour but is unsure if he will be allowed to play.

Rahm also says he plans to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters, although he does not intend to pay his fines for playing in LIV events in competing weeks to the DP World Tour.

He says he is in discussions with the tour and that it would be a "disservice" to Spanish golf to not let him tee it up. The DP World Tour say that Rahm is currently "ineligible" to play due to "outstanding sanctions".

"Still talking to the DP World Tour. I intend to play in Spain," he said.

"I'm entered into the tournament. We entered a long time ago. Whether they let me play or not is a different thing.

"I'm not a big fan of the fines. I think I've been outspoken about that. I don't intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen.

"I've said many times, I don't go to the Spanish Open for the glory or anything else. I think it's my duty to Spanish golf to be there, and I also want to play in Sotogrande [Andalucia Masters].

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At that point, it would almost be doing not only me but Spanish golf a disservice by not letting me play, so yeah, that's why we're trying to talk to them and make that happen.

"I would also love to play the Dunhill. I have a good friend who asked me to play, and Joe has been a great, great ambassador for the game of golf. I would love to be able to play all those events.

"I would go Madrid, so Open España, Dunhill, week off, Sotogrande, and I want to play them all. I think I might be entered into both of them. We entered those events, and I want to play. That's my intent is to play."

Rahm has won the Open de Espana three times (Image credit: Getty Images)

A DP World Tour spokesperson said: “Jon has outstanding sanctions for breaches of the DP World Tour’s conflicting tournament regulation. Until those outstanding sanctions are resolved, he is ineligible to play in a DP World Tour event.”

To play in the Ryder Cup, Europeans must be members of the DP World Tour and in order to retain membership they must play in at least four events in a season as long as one of them is in their home country, otherwise it is six.

Luckily for Rahm, the Olympics counted as one of his four so he only needs to play three times before the season ends in mid-November so would be eligible with the Spanish Open, Dunhill Links and Andalucia Masters.

All three events offer Ryder Cup points along with the four Majors next year, offering Rahm the chance to qualify for the team automatically. If he does not, he would almost certainly be afforded a wildcard pick by European captain Luke Donald.

Donald recently told BBC Sport that there is "not going to be a situation where we're singling out one person to change the rule" and ensured that Rahm "absolutely knows what is required."

Tyrrell Hatton is in a similar boat to Jon Rahm and currently has an appeal running with the DP World Tour over his fines, having recently teed it up in the British Masters.

A DP World Tour spokesperson told Golf Monthly: “Tyrrell has a pending appeal against sanctions imposed on him for breaching the DP World Tour’s Conflicting Tournament Regulation and in accordance with the DP World Tour’s Regulations, he is eligible to participate in the Betfred British Masters.”

For Rahm to fulfil his membership, he would need to pay his fines or, like Hatton, appeal them. It remains to be seen as to whether he'll be able to tee it up or not, with the Spanish Open getting underway on September 26.