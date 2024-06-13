John Daly II To Make Korn Ferry Tour Debut

The son of the two-time Major winner is set to make his first start in a professional event at the Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma

John Daly II and John Daly speak during the PNC Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
John Daly II first appeared on our screens at the PNC Championship alongside his father, John Daly, with the 21-year-old now set to make his debut in a professional tournament on the 20th June.

According to @acaseofthegolf1, Daly II is teeing it up at the Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the University of Arkansas Razorback player earning a sponsor's invitation for the Oklahoma event.

Currently, in 2024, Daly II has played in eight college events and posted a 71.78 scoring average in 23 rounds. According to his Razorback profile, he was the only player from the college to post top 20 finishes in the first six tournaments, with two top 10s in the process.

As mentioned, Daly II is known for his appearances alongside his dad, John, at the PNC Championship with the duo winning the event in 2021. Alongside the victory, they have runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022, with Daly II known for his incredible clubhead speed.

Attempting to mirror his dad's footsteps, Daly Jr has followed a similar path to his father throughout his early career. From 1984 - 1987, Daly Senior played for the Razorbacks and, famously, went on to pick up two Major scalps at the PGA Championship and Open Championship at St Andrews.

John Daly II and John Daly hold their belts after winning the 2021 PNC Championship in Florida

Daly II and Daly celebrate their PNC Championship in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about his son, Daly admitted that, in May 2020, at the age of just 16, Daly II was outdriving him, with Daly Sr stating: “I can’t keep up with him now. He hits it so far".

Prior to their defence at the 2022 PNC Championship, the 58-year-old explained that: “He doesn’t go quite past parallel like his pops, but if you look at his balance, the balance is unbelievable. His right leg never goes out, so he turns really good and his follow-through is so powerful. 

"He’s so strong; that’s why he hits it so far. Every part of his body is working. I hit a couple of drives and some really good wedges (last year), but it was really all him. He hit some great putts."

