'It’s Definitely Going To Become A Feeder Tour' - Fitzpatrick Fears For DP World Tour Future
Matt Fitzpatrick says the Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour isn't doing European golf any favours and fears for its future
Matt Fitzpatrick says the DP World Tour is ‘definitely going to become a feeder tour’ for the PGA Tour thanks to the Strategic Alliance between the two not being what it’s made out to be.
The PGA Tour have made big changes to fend off the threat of LIV Golf, mainly with the addition of new designated events, which from 2024 will be smaller fields with no cuts.
While there is a deal in place with the DP World Tour, it’s hard to see what benefit players and events in Europe will get from it, despite what Keith Pelley may say.
And Fitzpatrick has echoed the thoughts of the likes of Lee Westwood and Richard Bland, who say Jay Monahan is more focused on fending off LIV than strengthening their partnership with the DP World Tour.
The US Open champion told the Foreplay podcast that he fears for the future of European golf, which seems to be left out in the cold even with the Strategic Alliance in place.
“I’ll be honest, there is definite sadness,” Fitzpatrick told the Foreplay podcast (opens in new tab). “I don’t think the Strategic Alliance has been that useful.
“I don’t feel like there’s been enough help given to Europe. Whether it’s money, whether it’s starts for players, it’s definitely going to become a feeder tour.”
Fitzpatrick also doubted the benefit of the top 10 players on the DP World Tour, who don’t already have one, earning a PGA Tour card for the following season – given how the schedules now look.
“Like everyone said, it’s the 10 best guys that don’t have a card in Europe this year that will come and play in America,” added Fitzpatrick. “That’s disappointing.
“European guys that play on the European Tour that have a commitment that they’ll play January to August, 22 events or whatever it is.
“The season will end and then it’s like, ‘God, I feel obligated to go play in Europe now, there’s 2, 3 or 4 events there so I’ll go and play those’ and before you know it, your off season is done in November.
“I just think the Strategic Alliance isn’t what it’s made out to be.”
