'How Does This Help The So Called Strategic Alliance?' - Richard Bland Blasts PGA Tour Changes
Richard Bland says the PGA Tour has no interest in the Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour judging by the latest changes
Richard Bland has echoed the sentiments of Lee Westwood in questioning just what the new changes to the PGA Tour elevated events will do for the Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour.
Reaction has been flying after it emerged that the PGA Tour would be moving to limited-field, no-cut events in 2024, in another response to the threat posed by LIV Golf.
A Golfweek report (opens in new tab) that the PGA Tour will introduce smaller 70-78 man fields with no halfway cuts for their larger designated events in 2024 brought in a huge reaction, both positive and negative.
Many from the LIV Golf side of the argument have laughed at the changes saying they are merely copying the structure of Greg Norman's smaller, no-cut events.
Lee Westwood, meanwhile, has questioned what the newly styled events mean for the Strategic Alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour - with it on the surface meaning fewer chances of seeing the big players in Europe.
And fellow Englishman Richard Bland seems to agree - also adding that the 10 DP World Tour players who get PGA Tour cards as part of the alliance will find it near impossible to get into the new big events.
"How does this help the so called strategic alliance with the @dpworldtour?" Bland wrote on Instagram.
"The 10 players will have zero chance of getting in these limited field events!! Making their chances of keeping their playing rights VERY difficult!!
"Just proves that the @pgatour have no interest in this alliance. And of course this is “growing the game”. $20 million, limited field, no cut.. sound familiar."
