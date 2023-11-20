Joburg Open Prize Money Payout 2023

Along with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, the Joburg Open in South Africa gets the new DP World Tour season underway, as Dan Bradbury defends his title at Houghton Golf Club.

Last year, there was a purse of R17,500,000 (approximately $1m). However, there is more to play for in 2023, with the fund raised to R20,500,000 (around $1.1m). That payout will be just a small share of a record $148.5m on offer through the duration of the 2024 DP World Tour season, which will comprise at least 44 tournaments and take place on five continents.

The season will be separated into three phases, beginning with The Global Swings phase. That is in five sections, starting with the Opening Swing, which features six tournaments in Australia and Africa.

Players will also have an eye on a $200,000 bonus for winning each of the five swings, with the Opening Swing's six tournaments in Australia and Africa concluding on 17 December. Meanwhile, any player finishing in the top 10 of each of the three phases will claim a share of $1m.

Perhaps more significantly for the tournament at hand, though, is that there are three slots available for the 2024 Open at Royal Troon. Add the 3,000 Race to Dubai points available at the tournament and there is plenty to play for in the four days of action in Johannesburg.

Below is the prize money payout for the Joburg Open (approximate USD breakdown based on tournaments with similar purse sizes).

Joburg Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $190,000 2nd $123,000 3rd $70,350 4th $55,850 5th $47,360 6th $39,100 7th $33,500 8th $27,900 9th $25,000 10th $22,350 11th $20,550 12th $19,200 13th $18,000 14th $17,100 15th $16,500 16th $15,800 17th $15,120 18th $14,450 19th $13,900 20th $13,440 21st $13,000 22nd $12,660 23rd $12,320 24th $12,000 25th $11,650 26th $11,320 27th $11,000 28th $10,650 29th $10,300 30th $10,000 31st $9,630 32nd $9,300 33rd $8,960 34th $8,630 35th $8,290 36th $7,950 37th $7,730 38th $7,500 39th $7,280 40th $7,060 41st $6,830 42nd $6,600 43rd $6,390 44th $6,160 45th $5,940 46th $5,710 47th $5,490 48th $5,270 49th $5,040 50th $4,820 51st $4,590 52nd $4,370 53rd $4,150 54th $3,920 55th $3,800 56th $3,700 57th $3,590 58th $3,470 59th $3,360 60th $3,250 61st $3,150 62nd $3,020 63rd $2,910 64th $2,800 65th $2,690

Who Are The Star Names In The Joburg Open?

As well as defending champion Bradbury, there are appearances from three LIV Golf players – Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, who are taking the opportunity to tee it up in their homeland.

Another local player, Ockie Strydom, who has two wins on the DP World Tour in the last 12 months, also plays, along with compatriot Thriston Lawrence, who has four wins on the Tour, including the 2021 Joburg Open. Shaun Norris and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are among other South Africans hoping to perform well in front of their home fans.

As well as Bradbury and Lawrence, other former winners include 2020 champion Joachim B Hansen and Shubhankar Sharma, who won six years ago. Highly rated Spaniards Adrian Otaegui and Adri Arnaus are in the field too.

Where Is The Joburg Open 2023? The 2023 Joburg Open takes place at Houghton Golf Club. Opened in 1926, it is regarded as one of the highest-quality parkland courses in Johannesburg and features ponds, dams and an abundance of flowering shrubs.