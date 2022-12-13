Inbee Park Announces She Is Pregnant With First Child
The South Korean and seven-time Major winner revealed her happy news on Instagram
Inbee Park has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Gi Hyeob Nam.
The 34-year-old took to Instagram to announce the couple's big news, writing: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming new member of our family. Thank you all for so much support and love.” Park's announcement was met with responses from several well-wishers in her replies, including fellow LPGA Tour players Danielle Kang, Paula Creamer and Hannah Green.
The good news comes after a relatively subdued year on the course for the South Korean. The former World No.1 has slipped to World No.32 following a winless year. Meanwhile, even though she achieved three top-10 finishes from her 15 LPGA Tour appearances, she failed to finish in the top 10 in any of the five Majors for the first time since 2009. Park’s most recent appearance came in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield in August, where she finished tied for 22nd.
While there is no confirmation on when the new arrival is due, the LPGA Tour rules on maternity leave were amended in 2019 to allow two years from the baby’s date of birth to return, then 12 months with the same status that the player had before the leave began.
Park has amassed seven Major wins in a glittering career to date and won an Olympic gold medal in 2016 in Brazil. She is also an inductee in the World Golf Hall of Fame.
