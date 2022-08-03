AIG Women's Open Purse And Prize Money 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week’s AIG Women’s Open is notable for a couple of things – one is it’s the first time Muirfield has hosted the tournament, and another is the announcement of a record purse for the final Major of the year.

The 2021 tournament at Carnoustie saw a purse of $5.8m, but that is increasing by 26% at this year’s event, to $7.3m. Of that, the winner will receive $1.095m, a significant increase on the $870,000 won by Anna Nordqvist last year.

Overall, the figure represents an increase of over $4m in the last four years, with the 2018 tournament having a purse of $3.25m. R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers explained he’s delighted with the progress being made in raising the profile of the tournament. He said: “This year at the AIG Women’s Open, the players will be competing for $7.3 million, which is an increase of 26% on last year and also sees the total investment into the prize fund increase by just over $4million or 125% since The R&A and AIG began our partnership in 2019. In AIG, we have the support of a deeply trusted partner, as we look to continue to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”



That desire to grow the women’s game was reiterated by AIG Chairman and Chief Executive Peter Zaffino, who said: "Thanks to our great partnership with The R&A we continue to make progress on pay equity while raising the profile of women’s golf and showcasing the tremendous talent of the elite women athletes competing in this iconic Championship.”

While some big names are missing out on this year’s tournament, there is still a strong field, including the defending champion. Meanwhile, the current top three in the world, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda are grouped together in the first two rounds, with the trio teeing it up at 12.38pm local time on Thursday.

Below is the breakdown of the prize money in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open.



AIG Women's Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $1,095,000 2nd $720,028 3rd $521,498 4th $402,734 5th $323,565 6th $264,183 7th $220,638 8th $192,929 9th $173,135 10th $157,299 11th $145,419 12th $135,522 13th $126,813 14th $118,898 15th $111,771 16th $105,438 17th $99,899 18th $95,147 19th $91,190 20th $88,019 21st $84,857 22nd $81,686 23rd $78,524 24th $75,353 25th $72,584 26th $69,815 27th $67,037 28th $64,268 29th $61,499 30th $59,123 31st $56,747 32nd $54,371 33rd $51,995 34th $49,619 35th $47,645 36th $45,662 37th $43,687 38th $41,705 39th $39,722 40th $38,141 41st $36,560 42nd $34,978 43rd $33,389 44th $31,808 45th $30,620 46th $29,432 47th $28,244 48th $27,056 49th $25,868 50th $24,680 51st $23,893 52nd $23,099 53rd $22,304 54th $21,517 55th $20,723 56th $19,928 57th $19,142 58th $18,347 59th $17,560 60th $16,766 61st $16,372 62nd $15,971 63rd $15,578 64th $15,184 65th $14,783 66th $14,390 67th $13,996 68th $13,595 69th $13,202 70th $12,808 71st $9,559 72nd $9,338 73rd $9,117 74th $8,896 75th $8,675 76th $8,454

Where Is The 2022 AIG Women's Open? The 2022 AIG Women's Open is being held at Muirfield in Scotland. It is the first time the venue has hosted the tournament. It last hosted a Major in 2013, when Phil Mickelson claimed his only Open title to date.