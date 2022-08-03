AIG Women's Open Purse And Prize Money 2022

There's a record purse on offer in the final Major of the year at Muirfield

Anna Nordqvist poses with the AIG Women's Open trophy in Gullane, Scotland on 1 August 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By
published

This week’s AIG Women’s Open is notable for a couple of things – one is it’s the first time Muirfield has hosted the tournament, and another is the announcement of a record purse for the final Major of the year.

The 2021 tournament at Carnoustie saw a purse of $5.8m, but that is increasing by 26% at this year’s event, to $7.3m. Of that, the winner will receive $1.095m, a significant increase on the $870,000 won by Anna Nordqvist last year.

Overall, the figure represents an increase of over $4m in the last four years, with the 2018 tournament having a purse of $3.25m. R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers explained he’s delighted with the progress being made in raising the profile of the tournament. He said: “This year at the AIG Women’s Open, the players will be competing for $7.3 million, which is an increase of 26% on last year and also sees the total investment into the prize fund increase by just over $4million or 125% since The R&A and AIG began our partnership in 2019. In AIG, we have the support of a deeply trusted partner, as we look to continue to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”

That desire to grow the women’s game was reiterated by AIG Chairman and Chief Executive Peter Zaffino, who said: "Thanks to our great partnership with The R&A we continue to make progress on pay equity while raising the profile of women’s golf and showcasing the tremendous talent of the elite women athletes competing in this iconic Championship.”  

While some big names are missing out on this year’s tournament, there is still a strong field, including the defending champion. Meanwhile, the current top three in the world, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda are grouped together in the first two rounds, with the trio teeing it up at 12.38pm local time on Thursday.

Below is the breakdown of the prize money in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open.

AIG Women's Open Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,095,000
2nd$720,028
3rd$521,498
4th$402,734
5th$323,565
6th$264,183
7th$220,638
8th$192,929
9th$173,135
10th$157,299
11th$145,419
12th$135,522
13th$126,813
14th$118,898
15th$111,771
16th$105,438
17th$99,899
18th$95,147
19th$91,190
20th$88,019
21st$84,857
22nd$81,686
23rd$78,524
24th$75,353
25th$72,584
26th$69,815
27th$67,037
28th$64,268
29th$61,499
30th$59,123
31st$56,747
32nd$54,371
33rd$51,995
34th$49,619
35th$47,645
36th$45,662
37th$43,687
38th$41,705
39th$39,722
40th$38,141
41st$36,560
42nd$34,978
43rd$33,389
44th$31,808
45th$30,620
46th$29,432
47th$28,244
48th$27,056
49th$25,868
50th$24,680
51st$23,893
52nd$23,099
53rd$22,304
54th$21,517
55th$20,723
56th$19,928
57th$19,142
58th$18,347
59th$17,560
60th$16,766
61st$16,372
62nd$15,971
63rd$15,578
64th$15,184
65th$14,783
66th$14,390
67th$13,996
68th$13,595
69th$13,202
70th$12,808
71st$9,559
72nd$9,338
73rd$9,117
74th$8,896
75th$8,675
76th$8,454

Where Is The 2022 AIG Women's Open?

The 2022 AIG Women's Open is being held at Muirfield in Scotland. It is the first time the venue has hosted the tournament. It last hosted a Major in 2013, when Phil Mickelson claimed his only Open title to date. 

How Much Is The Purse For The AIG Women's Open

Players will compete for a record purse of $7.3m. That's a significant increase on the $5.8m on offer in 2021. The figure also marks a 125% increase in the last four years, with the 2018 tournament offering a purse of $3.25m. The winner will claim $1.095m.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.