In The Mag: Putt Like A Pro, Joel Dahmen Exclusive, Rules Special, Adidas Game Changers & Much More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, July 27
A message from the editor, Mike Harris:
Ever since I got the golf bug 35 years ago, I’ve been passionate about encouraging other people to try golf and hopefully experience the joy and friendships it’s brought to me. Indeed, I’ve written many times over the years about my desire for the game to attract new golfers and it’s been wonderful to see the post-Covid rise in participation.
However, with life back to ‘normal’, that growth will only really be sustained if the game can reach out to under-represented groups – female golfers, non-white golfers, junior golfers, golfers with disabilities and golfers from lower socio-economic groups. It’s not an easy job. Golf can seem intimidating and unwelcoming to those who aren’t in the majority – i.e. middle-class, middle-aged white guys like me – but I feel there’s a positive movement happening, led by progressive individuals and brands who are working hard to make the game more accessible.
The centrepiece of this issue is a feature about the brand I believe is doing the most to drive change: adidas. Staff writer Dan Parker and I spent a few days with them and their ambassadors at their global launch event in Los Angeles in February. We found it incredibly inspiring, providing a glimpse into the future of golf, where it truly is a sport for all.
Putt Like A Pro
Improving your putting is one sure-fire route to lower scores, yet it remains an area of the game often neglected by amateurs. Across this feature, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ben Emerson discusses his principles of putting and shares some top tips to help you become a master of the greens.
Adidas Game Changers
There’s a new movement in golf, and adidas is at the forefront. Dan Parker looks at the brand’s evolution and explains how its mission to be the most progressive in golf is taking the game to a new audience.
Joel Dahmen Exclusive
We speak to popular and self-deprecating American Joel Dahmen about his life as a professional and his Netflix stardom.
The Best New Gear
This month we test the Garmin Approach S70 GPS watch, take a look at the new Callaway CB wedge, run through the best hybrids/utilities on the market, put the best putters of 2023 through their paces, plus lots more.
AIG Women's Open Preview
Alison Root explains how the AIG Women’s Open has evolved into the tournament it is today and looks ahead to this year’s contest at Walton Heath.
Tony Bellew
Michael Weston meets Tony Bellew to hear about life in and out of the ring and find out what golf means to him now he’s hung up his gloves.
7 Rules Golfers May Find Confusing
Jeremy Ellwood runs through a selection of Rules scenarios to which even some long-established golfers won’t always know the answer.
The Best Courses You Can Play
New to the 2023-24 Top 100 is the ever-improving links at Wallasey. Rob Smith looks at what it takes to break into the upper echelons. We also travel to Monifieth, tour Suffolk, and much more.
