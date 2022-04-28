In The Mag: 36 Ways To Get The Most From Your Game, FREE Best Gear Of 2022 Magazine, PLUS Instruction Special, Matt Wolff Exclusive, Masters Review & More...

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A message from the editor:

I have my uncle to thank for getting me into this wonderful game of ours. He taught me three key lessons I golf by to this day – always clean your golf shoes, take off your hat when shaking hands on the 18th and, most importantly, understand the game is not about how but about how many. The first two pieces of advice I always follow; the last I occasionally forget. And I think many amateurs do too as we strive, forlornly and often detrimentally, to confusedly contort ourselves into producing a golf swing that resembles Adam Scott’s.

Our swings may be a decent trek from picture perfect, but with the correct fundamentals of grip, alignment and posture, most of us can be effective with the actions the golfing gods have given us. Rather than striving to make uncomfortable physical changes, many of us would do better to embrace our natural swing and work on ways to get the very most from the game we own.

In this issue, there’s brilliant content to inspire us to do just that. Fascinating features with Matthew Wolff and his long-time coach George Gankas showcase the importance of a natural swing in making you feel comfortable on the course. What’s more, Gareth Shaw offers some excellent mental tips on how to find consistency and repeatability, even as the pressure builds during a round.

A marvellous aspect of this sport is that, whatever level of golfer you are and irrespective of age, there are always opportunities to improve. Play your own way!

FREE Editor's Choice 2022 Magazine

Editor's Choice is back for another edition and this year competition for places was tougher than ever. Just like every year, there were only 100 places available, but when compiling the shortlist it seemed we could have filled these slots three times over. So if you're looking to invest in your game, this is the place to come to make sure you spend your money wisely. The products we’ve selected stand head and shoulders above the rest in their respective areas, so we hope you take away some inspiration for your next upgrade.

Play Your Best - Instruction Special

We've collected tips and drills from our Top 50 Coaches to help make this season your best yet. Whether it's finding some extra yards off the tee or getting up and down more often, we've got you covered. We also include an interview with tour coach George Gankas as well as a feature with mental skills specialist Gareth Shaw about how to play your own way and get the most from your swing.

Matt Wolff Exclusive

The Californian tells us about his rapid rise, the stresses and strains of tour life and, of course, 'that' golf swing. We also hear from his coach and look at ten of the most unusual swings in the history of the game.

All The Talking Points From Augusta

Bill Elliott looks back on Scottie Scheffler's masterful display as well as Tiger's huge impact on this year's tournament. We also reflect on Rory's late charge and ask where the next UK men's Major Champion is going to come from.

The Hottest New Gear

We feature over 20 pages of new gear and reviews, including a first look at the Cobra Air-X range and Scottie Cameron Phantom X putters, a group test of the best fairway woods of 2022, review of the TaylorMade Tour Response ball and much more.

Danny Willett

We speak to the Englishman about the highs and lows of his career so far. From Masters Champion to injury and illness, it's been a rollercoaster ride for the 34-year-old, but he's confident the good times will return.

Play Your Own Way

We chat to Gareth Shaw, PGA Professional and mental skills specialist, about how to make the most of the skills you have. He also talks about how to play well under pressure and the importance of a pre-shot routine.

Thomas Pieters

We meet the 30-year-old Belgian, who has made a great start to the season and, after a couple of false starts, finally feels ready to take his place among golf's elite.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to bring you the best places to play. This month includes a feature on Rob Smith's epic mission to play every course on Scotland's Golf Coast in East Lothian in just under two weeks.