LIV Golf Will Be 'Bigger, Badder And Better Than Ever' - DeChambeau And Mickelson Bullish Over Future
Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf will get "bigger and badder" in the future while Phil Mickelson believes the tour will help grow the game in new global markets
Regardless of how protracted negotiations between the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour go, LIV Golf is here to stay and will only get "bigger, badder and better" according to Bryson DeChambeau.
Phil Mickelson naturally enough agrees, and is "bullish" about the future of LIV Golf on the global stage - with the League playing a major role in the growth of the sport into newer markets.
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has continually maintained that his tour will continue about its own business as a complete outside entity to the ongoing possible merger with the PIF and PGA Tour.
It's a message that's been fed through to the players, and two of LIV Golf's biggest and most involved players are in agreement - both seeing the future as bright.
"Wow. The future of LIV. We know it's going to be here, bigger, badder and better than ever before," DeChambeau said ahead of LIV Golf Singapore. It's just going to continue to keep growing over the next five to ten years. Where I see it heading, I think there may be an opportunity for this to be just - from an audience perspective - even bigger."
DeChambeau feels that the team element of LIV Golf will improve over time as rivalries start to develop between the league.
"You're going to see a lot more interactions from teams," he added. "I think the competition between the teams will get heightened. The rivalries will get heightened.
"There's already some sort of rivalries going on right now, but as the years go on and people are going to win championships, that team championship at the end of the year last year like the Crushers did, I think there's going to be a lot of rivalries to be produced that you'll see, and it's stories to be told I think will be pretty insane over the next five to ten years."
Mickelson can only see more excitement for fans and players coming up in the future - with a global approach being driven by tourism departments from countries keen to attract and keep LIV events.
"I think there's a lot of things that are going to transpire over the next five or ten years," said Mickelson. "I'm very bullish and excited about what that means for LIV Golf.
"But there's also a lot of uncertainty. I think the things that I do know is I think the quality of the players will continue to get better each year. I think that the ability and the sites that we move throughout the world will continue to excite players and excite fans.
"We'll be going to more countries outside of the United States that really are starving for world-class professional golf, and we'll have a lot more receptions like we had at Adelaide.
"With Singapore and the tourism department getting involved and loving the event that transpired last year and wanting us to come back, that seems to be the case right now where a lot of countries are negotiating and trying to get a LIV event there. So I see the global game of golf growing at an extremely high level."
Mickelson believes expansion into new markets can help drive more golf courses being built, equipment being sold and players taking up the game.
"I think that's exciting for everyone involved in the game because we are going to reach markets that we didn't reach before," he added. "I think it's going to inspire more golf courses, inspire more manufacturers selling clubs and equipment, but also inspiring young kids to try to play golf professionally. I just see that the game of golf is going to grow on a much more global basis because of the excitement and the presence that LIV Golf has."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
