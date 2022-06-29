'I Want To Play The PGA Tour' - DeChambeau Refuses To Resign Membership
The former US Open champion has not resigned his membership and wants to play on the PGA Tour in future
Unlike Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na, to name a few, Bryson DeChambeau has not resigned his PGA Tour membership and insisted that he would love to play on the circuit once again in future.
Speaking ahead of his LIV Golf Series debut at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, the American said: "I have not resigned my PGA Tour membership. I want to play the PGA Tour. It's not my decision for me if I can or can't play but I would love to continue to play and I would say give myself more opportunities to play, but as of right now, the current structure I believe as time goes on - we'll see how it plays out."
As it stands, DeChambeau and all LIV Golf Series defectors are suspended from the PGA Tour after Commissioner Jay Monahan laid down the gauntlet in a strongly worded letter that informed players they were "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" on the circuit.
DeChambeau was one of the initial targets for LIV Golf earlier in the year and his involvement was seemingly inevitable when reports surfaced that he had informed fellow PGA Tour members at the Saudi International that he would no longer compete on the Tour, only to backtrack once those reports were made public, citing them “completely inaccurate”.
The former US Open champion later issued a statement that affirmed those remarks and insisted that: "As long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I." His dramatic U-turn was confirmed in the run up to the inaugural event at Centurion Club and is finalised by his debut in Portland.
As well as competing in the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour, the former US Open champion has his eyes on off-course activities. "I want to be able to do stuff on YouTube, Instagram, social media, that's also big for me. I love showing kids behind the scenes, kind of in-depth version of what I do outside the game as well, and even just going and playing nine holes on a random golf course and whatnot. It's hopefully entertaining to those kids and people that are growing up watching us players, and hopefully as time goes on, that'll allow for everyone else to kind of hop on that trend and see what we can do, not just on the golf course, but off the golf course."
The American is straight into the LIV Golf mix as captain of the Crushers team; which also consists of Shaun Norris, Justin Harding and Peter Uihlein.
