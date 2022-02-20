Bryson DeChambeau Vows Loyalty To PGA Tour Amid Saudi Super League Rumours

Only a few hours ago, Dustin Johnson announced that he is "fully committed to the PGA Tour." Now, it seems his fellow countryman has followed him, with Bryson DeChambeau posting a message on his social media, stating: "As long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I."

The statement, which was posted on all of DeChambeau's social pages, read: "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another Tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I. As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support."

DeChambeau has arguably been one of the most linked players to the breakaway Saudi League, with reports stating he had been offered an eye-watering $240 million to be its poster boy. Even renowned instructor, Jim McClean, claimed that a source had told him that DeChambeau was moving to the rumoured league.

However, it seems the 28-year-old is staying put on the PGA Tour, with DeChambeau joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas in pledging their allegiance to the Tour.

Dustin Johnson revealed his support just a few hours before DeChambeau (Image credit: Getty Images)

It now means that only a handful of players are now linked to the Saudi Golf League. Reportedly, Jason Kokrak revealed he would be open to leaving the PGA Tour for the chance to make a quick fortune, whilst the likes of Lee Westwood has signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Along with the duo, Adam Scott has said that "the schedule (of the Saudi Golf League) is very appealing", while PGA Tour player, Kramer Hickok, has stated that at least 17 golfers have already "jumped over" to the breakaway league.