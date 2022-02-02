How To Watch The Saudi International In The UK
You can watch this week’s flagship Asian Tour event free of charge – here’s how
The Saudi International takes place this week at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The tournament was previously on the DP World Tour but is now the Asian Tour’s flagship event. In keeping with its high profile, some of the biggest names in golf will be attending, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.
They’ll all be hoping to emulate two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson, who clinched the title last year, edging out Tony Finau and Justin Rose for a two-stroke victory. Johnson will be back to defend his title as he bids to hold off his challengers and claim the $900,000 first prize. The strong field adds to the growing sense that the Asian Tour is gathering momentum. The Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Investments has pledged a huge $300 million to the tour and this week announced plans to bring it to England for the first time, in June, as part of the inaugural International Series.
For now, though, all eyes are on Jeddah, where 20 of the world’s top 50 players will be competing, ensuring that the Saudi International has all the makings of one of the most fascinating events in this year’s calendar. Thanks to the tournament’s switch to the Asian Tour, you can catch coverage for free. Here’s when and where you can watch it:
Thursday, 3 February: 8am-10am (FreeSports); Friday, 4 February: 8am-10am (FreeSports); Saturday, 5 February: 8.30am-1pm (FreeSports); Sunday, 6 February: 8.30am-1pm (FreeSports)
How To Watch FreeSports TV
British free-to-air sports television channel FreeSports is owned by Premier Sports, and was launched in August 2017. There are a number of ways you can access the service:
Sky HD - Channel 422; Virgin TV HD - Channel 553; Freeview - Channel 64; BT/TalkTalk - Channel 64; Online via the FreeSports Player
