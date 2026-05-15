How To Watch PGA Championship 2026 Round 2: Live Streams & TV Details

We have all the info on how to watch the second round of the PGA Championship 2026 online and on TV.

PGA Championship 2026 key information • Round 2: May 15 • Venue: Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA • TV Channels: ESPN / ESPN2 (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Scottie Scheffler is part of an historic seven-way tie for the lead on three under par after the first round of the PGA Championship. No men’s Major has had as many as seven joint leaders after the opening round since the US Open of 1977.

It is the first time Scheffler has led a Major after the first round and he is only the third defending PGA Championship champion to top the leaderboard after round one. The other two – Brooks Koepka in 2019 and Tiger Woods in 2000 – went on to win.

Scheffler shares the lead with Martin Kaymer, who won the PGA Championship in 2010 and the US Open in 2014. But their other five co-leaders – Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley – have not before lead in a Major after any round.

Forty-eight players are within three shots of the lead. A dozen Major champions are within two shots of the lead, which breaks the men’s record of 11 set at The Masters of 1999.

But Rory McIlroy is not one of these. After bogeying his final four holes – the first time he has done that in his 990 rounds on the PGA Tour – he ended on a four-over-par 74. He is tied 104th and in fight to make the cut, which is top 70 and ties after the second round.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch how this packed leaderboard unfolds in the second round of the PGA Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Sling TV is a great way to catch round 2 of the PGA Championship on ESPN. Sling Orange is the go-to option as it carries the linear ESPN channel and it comes with the options for a Day Pass ($4.99), Weekend Pass ($9.99) and Week Pass ($14.99).

US Broadcasting Schedule: Day 2

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Friday May 15 Round 2 12pm–8pm ET (ESPN)

Watch PGA Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 round 2 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for of round 2 of the PGA Championship is on ESPN from 12pm to 8pm ET.

You can watch the action via ESPN Unlimited ($29.99/month) or via a cord-cutting service. Our favourite is Sling with their Orange Plan having the options for Day, Weekend, Week or Monthly passes.

Alternatively, DirecTV Stream (free trial), YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu+Live TV (free trial) and Fubo (free trial) are other options.

How to watch the PGA Championship round 2 2026 in the UK

Sky Sports will broadcast round 2 of the PGA Championship in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 round 2 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing round 2 of the PGA Championship this week, with linear coverage available via TSN4.

All of the action, plus Featured Holes and Featured Groups coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 round 2 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch round 2 of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round 2

Times in EDT (GMT)

6.45am (11.45am): Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson

Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson 6.50am (11.50am): Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg

Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg 6.56am (11.56am): Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky

Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky 7:01am (12.01pm): Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria

Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria 7.07am (12.07pm): Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis

Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis 7.12am (12.12pm): Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen

Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen 7.18am (12.18pm): Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace

Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace 7.23am (12.23pm): Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink

Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink 7.29am (12.29pm): Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley

Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley 7.34am (12.34pm): Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa 7.40am (12.40pm): Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker

Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker 7.45am (12.45pm): Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley

Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley 7.51am (12.51pm): Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith

Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith 7.56am (12.56pm): Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger

Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger 8.02am (1.02pm): Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody

Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody 8.07am (1.07pm): Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry 8.13am (1.13pm): Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8.18am (1.18pm): Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood

Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood 8.24am (1.24pm): Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers

Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers 8.29am (1.29pm): Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas

Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas 8.35am (1.35pm): Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki

Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki 8.40am (1.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 8.46am (1.46pm): Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp

Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp 8.51am (1.02pm): Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet

Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet 8.57am (1.57pm): Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman

Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman 9.02am (2.02pm): Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan

Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan 12.10pm (5.10pm): Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin

Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin 12.15pm (5.15pm): Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarth

Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarth 12.21pm (5.21pm): Francisco Bidé, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

Francisco Bidé, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard 12.26pm (5.26pm): William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith

William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith 12.32pm (5.32pm): Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard

Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard 12.37pm (5.37pm): Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann

Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann 12.43pm (5.43pm): Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo

Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo 12.48pm (5.48pm): Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt

Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt 12.54pm (5.54pm): Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty

Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty 12.59pm (5.59pm): Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns

Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns 1.05pm (6.05pm): Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger

Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger 1.10pm (6.10pm): Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman 1.16pm (6.16pm): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English

Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English 1.21pm (6.16pm): Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegal

Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegal 1.27pm (6.27pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren

Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren 1.32pm (6.32pm): Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith

Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith 1.38pm (6.38pm): Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan

Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan 1.43pm (6.43pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler 1.49pm (6.49pm): Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington

Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington 1.54pm (6.54pm): Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton 2pm (7pm): Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa

Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa 2.05pm: (7.05pm): Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm 2.11pm (7.11pm): Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune

Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune 2.16pm (7.16pm): Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy

Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy 2.22pm (7.22pm): Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker

Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker 2.27pm (7.27pm): Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora





▶︎ Read More: Twelve Perks of winning the PGA Championship

Leaderboard after 1st Round

Tied 1st (-3): Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Martin Kaymer, Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley.

Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Martin Kaymer, Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley. Tied 8th (-2): Daniel Brown, Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman, Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, Shane Lowry.

Daniel Brown, Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman, Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, Shane Lowry. Tied 15th (-1): Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Højgaard, Joaquín Niemann, Garrick Higgo, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Bud Cauley, Maverick McNealy, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Andrew Novak, Andrew Putnam, Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Sam Stevens, Chandler Blanchet, Germany, Matti Schmid.

PGA Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Friday 15th May – Round Two:

US (ET): 6.45am-8pm (ESPN Select) / 12pm–8pm (ESPN)

UK (BST): 12.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEST): 8.45pm–9am (Fox Sports 503 / Kayo)

Canada (ET): From 7am (TSN4)