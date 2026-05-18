Alex Smalley Didn't Win The 2026 PGA Championship, But Here's What He Gets For A Career-Best Major Week...

Everyone was waiting for him to wilt. That's how it felt. However, Alex Smalley remained very composed throughout the final round of the 108th PGA Championship.

Although Aaron Rai was the one left holding the Wanamaker trophy aloft, the 29-year-old American can be very proud of his efforts.

And he can also look forward to the rest of the season, because his runner-up finish at Aronimink has opened up a few more doors - so don't be surprised to see him finally get into the winner's circle this year.

Here's what a successful week at the season's second Major Championship has done for Smalley...

POINTS AND PAYOUTS

When it comes to prize money, there was quite a big difference between first and second.

Aaron Rai banked $3,690,000, whereas Smalley's check was roughly half, $1,804,000 to be exact (the same as joint runner-up Jon Rahm).

Smalley drained a 20-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to get into second, which was worth an extra $961,000.

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Decent enough, then, and there's also the bonus of 425 FedExCup points, which puts Smalley in a very strong position.

A PLACE IN THE MASTERS

Talking of strong positions, his place in next year's Masters has already been secured.

The PGA Championship has a top-four-and-ties rule for Augusta, so he can look forward to teeing it up in the 2027 Masters for the very first time.

"This week was special," he said. "As far as this tournament, in terms of my career, who knows? Maybe it's a springboard.

"It gives me a lot of confidence coming away from this week to know that I can compete on the PGA Tour and even some of the Major Championships."

PGA Championship Return

Next year is already shaping up nicely, and there's more good news on the Majors front: Smalley also gets to have another crack at the Wanamaker Trophy.

The top 15 players have already done enough to return to the PGA Championship next year, which will take place at PGA Frisco in Texas.

A PLACE IN THE US OPEN

Having moved well inside the world's top 60, Smalley has also qualified for next month's US Open at Shinnecock in New York.

Smalley's only previous appearance in his national Open came in 2017, when he competed as an amateur.

A PLACE IN THE OPEN

The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2026, qualify automatically for this year's Open at Royal Birkdale.

Having climbed to No. 42, Smalley's place in the field is all but assured. It will be his first appearance in golf's oldest Major Championship.

WORLD RANKING BOOST

Smalley can also update his CV. Coming into PGA Championship week, he could only say he was a top 100 player in the world.

Now, though, he can claim to be one of the best 50 players in the world.

Smalley has leapt from No. 78 to No. 42 in the world, a career-high.