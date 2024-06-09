How Much The Winning Caddie Will Earn At The 2024 Memorial Tournament

The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event offers one of the most attractive payouts of the PGA Tour season, but how much will the winner’s caddie earn?

Shay Knight and Viktor Hovland celebrate winning the Memorial Tournament
Shay Knight won around $360,000 after Viktor Hovland's win in 2023, but this year's winning caddie will earn even more
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events comes from Muirfield Village with Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament. That means that the 73-strong field is packed with many of the game's best players, including 43 of the world’s top 50, while there is also an overall payout of $20m to compete for.

While that figure is identical to most of the other signature events, there is even more on offer for the winner thanks to a revised prize money distribution at the event.

Because it’s one of the three invitationals among the big events, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the winner takes home 20% of the purse rather than the more common 18%. 

Therefore, the player clutching the trophy on Sunday evening will have also just been rewarded with a payday of $4m rather than the $3.6m typically awarded at signature events, which was also the amount Viktor Hovland earned for his win in 2023.

The Genesis Invitational was won by Hideki Matsuyama, while Scottie Scheffler put down a marker for some truly spectacular form to come with his first win of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Shota Hayafuji and Hideki Matsuyama celebrate after victory at the Genesis Invitational

Shota Hayafuji will have won around $400,00 for Hideki Matsuyama's victory at the Genesis Invitational - the same amount heading the way of the winning caddie at the Memorial Tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On each occasion, the winner also banked $4m, while their respective caddies would have likely claimed 10% of that figure, handing both Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji and Scheffler’s bagman Ted Scott approximately $400,000 for their efforts, and the same amount should go to this week’s caddie.

Given the strength of the field, it’s hard to predict which player’s caddie will be starting next week richer to the tune of $400,000, although if the season to date is a decent guide, it could well be Scott again.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott during a practice round before the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott could take his earnings for the year past $2m this year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler has won four times this season, while he’s also had six other top-10 finishes. Thanks to that incredible form, it’s estimated Scott will have increased his wealth by around $1.8m this year by the end of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler also played the week after at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he was again impressive, this time with a T2. With a check of between 5-7% depending on how high up a non-winning player finishes, it’s likely he claimed another $50,000+ from Scheffler’s $809,900 windfall to take him to around $1.85m for the year so far.

Could he really hit the $2.25m mark by mid-June? Anything is possible, but regardless, whichever of the 73 caddies takes the $400,000 on Sunday evening, they’re likely to have an extra spring in their step to begin the new week.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

