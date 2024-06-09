How Much The Winning Caddie Will Earn At The 2024 Memorial Tournament
The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event offers one of the most attractive payouts of the PGA Tour season, but how much will the winner’s caddie earn?
The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events comes from Muirfield Village with Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament. That means that the 73-strong field is packed with many of the game's best players, including 43 of the world’s top 50, while there is also an overall payout of $20m to compete for.
While that figure is identical to most of the other signature events, there is even more on offer for the winner thanks to a revised prize money distribution at the event.
Because it’s one of the three invitationals among the big events, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the winner takes home 20% of the purse rather than the more common 18%.
Therefore, the player clutching the trophy on Sunday evening will have also just been rewarded with a payday of $4m rather than the $3.6m typically awarded at signature events, which was also the amount Viktor Hovland earned for his win in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational was won by Hideki Matsuyama, while Scottie Scheffler put down a marker for some truly spectacular form to come with his first win of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
On each occasion, the winner also banked $4m, while their respective caddies would have likely claimed 10% of that figure, handing both Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji and Scheffler’s bagman Ted Scott approximately $400,000 for their efforts, and the same amount should go to this week’s caddie.
Given the strength of the field, it’s hard to predict which player’s caddie will be starting next week richer to the tune of $400,000, although if the season to date is a decent guide, it could well be Scott again.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Scheffler has won four times this season, while he’s also had six other top-10 finishes. Thanks to that incredible form, it’s estimated Scott will have increased his wealth by around $1.8m this year by the end of the PGA Championship.
Scheffler also played the week after at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he was again impressive, this time with a T2. With a check of between 5-7% depending on how high up a non-winning player finishes, it’s likely he claimed another $50,000+ from Scheffler’s $809,900 windfall to take him to around $1.85m for the year so far.
Could he really hit the $2.25m mark by mid-June? Anything is possible, but regardless, whichever of the 73 caddies takes the $400,000 on Sunday evening, they’re likely to have an extra spring in their step to begin the new week.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
US Open Golf Betting Preview 2024: Expert Tips And Picks
In this US Open golf betting preview, Barry Plummer outlines his best bets for the tournament, including a 20/1 banker and plenty of each-way value...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I Think That Needs To Maybe Change' - McIlroy Gives Verdict On PGA Tour Scheduling Issues
Speaking at the Memorial Tournament, McIlroy claimed that the scheduling of events on the PGA Tour 'needs to maybe change' following a consecutive run of big tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Lambasts Commissioner Jay Monahan In Fiery Rant
Nate Lashley has told Golfweek's Adam Schupak that he thinks Monahan failed to stand up to the big names on the issue of limited fields in signature events
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Attends Key Meeting Between PGA Tour And PIF As 'Progress' Is Made In Deal Talks
The four-time Major winner attended the New York meeting remotely after his second round at the Memorial Tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Admits He Considered Flying To New York Mid-Tournament For Crunch PGA Tour-PIF Talks
McIlroy is competing in The Memorial Tournament this week and will be dialling in to crucial talks on the future of men's pro golf from Ohio rather than New York
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former LIV Golfer 'Banned' From Playing Two PGA Tour Events - Despite Not Being A Member Anyway
Bernd Wiesberger is not a member of the PGA Tour or LIV Golf League - but the Austrian claims he has been "banned" from entering two PGA Tour-sanctioned events on the DP World Tour calendar...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay Returning To Full-Time TV Role With NBC After Justin Thomas Split
The popular caddie has a new full-time television gig with NBC Sports, starting at next week’s US Open
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Is The Cut Rule At The Memorial Tournament?
The Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament is one of only three signature events with a cut, but how does it work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Explains Logical Reason For Skipping This Week's $20 Million PGA Tour Signature Event
The Scot won his first PGA Tour event at the RBC Canadian Open last weekend - granting him access to the two remaining Signature Events this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests Potential Timeline For Men's Pro Golf Reunification Should Be Seen As A Positive
The end is seemingly far from close for men's pro golf in terms of unifying, but the World No.3 believes a resolution starting in the next couple of years is very much a good thing
By Jonny Leighfield Published