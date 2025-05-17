How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?

The second men's Major of 2025 has released its prize money breakdown and, in terms of paychecks, it won't just be the players securing a handy payday

The PGA Championship is the second men's Major of the year and, at Quail Hollow, there's once again another Major prize purse up for grabs.

Obviously, the Wanamaker Trophy is the main prize for players and, as well as being known as a Major winner, there's obviously the winning paycheck which, for 2025, stands at $3.42 million.

That means that, not only do the players receive a large payday, but the caddies also earn themselves a big paycheck for their hard work throughout the Major week.

As we know from the likes of Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler's caddie, there is potential for bagmen to make millions of dollars and, with the PGA Championship, they can expect a paycheck of around $300,000 to $350,000.

When it comes to payment, a player will usually give his caddie 10% of a winning check; that means the caddie for the 2025 PGA Championship winner should be taking home a lovely $342,000 bonus.

Last year, the 2024 PGA Championship purse stood at $18.5 million, $1 million more than 2023. For 2025, it's $19 million, $500,000 up from the previous year.

Xander Schauffele claimed a maiden Major at Valhalla, pocketing $3.33 million in the process. That meant his caddie, Austin Kaiser, secured a payday of around $330,000.

