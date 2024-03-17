The Players Championship Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates: Schauffele Leads With Clark, Scheffler And Harman Chasing

Refresh

SCHEFFLER ROLLING IT NICELY The World No.1 is six-under for his round after another birdie on 11, joining Clark on -18. He's looking a lot more confident on the greens and has gone from five back to start the day to one behind the lead - and all while battling a neck injury.

RYDER MAKES HISTORY Sam Ryder has claimed the Players Championship record for most birdies recorded in a single week. He posted a three-under 69 for his final round to sit in a tie for 15th at -10. Plenty of birdies this week, but unfortunately for the American, also a lot of dropped shots. History for @SamRyderSU!He passes Fuzzy Zoeller (26) for most birdies recorded in a single week @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/y9GZ2kJ4LFMarch 17, 2024 See more

SCHAUFFELE, CLARK BIRDIES On the 9th, Schauffele got a good break with his lie in the deep rough and capitalised with a nice chip to leave a tap-in birdie to move to -19. Clark answers right back with a birdie of his own to stay one behind.

HARMAN BIRDIES AGAIN Harman is well and truly in the hunt as he joins Scheffler and Clark on -17, one behind Schauffele. He has his third-straight birdie to end his first nine with a two-under 24. (Image credit: Getty Images)

KIM MOVES TO -15 Si Woo Kim eagles 16 and is eight-under par for his day. That's seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey through 16. He's only three back of the lead now but is running out of holes.

HARMAN KEEPING PACE That's back-to-back birdies for the Open champ. Like Scheffler before, Harman hit a beauty on the 243-yard par-3 8th to about eight feet and converts to move to -16.

SCHAUFFELE RECLAIMS THE LEAD Schauffele is back on top at -18 after finally getting a birdie chance to drop on 7. He's missed a few very makeable putts today. Clark remains at -17 with a par.

SCHEFFLER TIES THE LEAD Scheffler has made the turn at five-under after a second-straight birdie on the 9th. If his neck is still an issue, he's certainly not showing it. He's tied at -17 with Schauffele and Clark. Can he become the first golfer to defend the Players Championship title?

HARMAN MOVES TO WITHIN TWO Harman is back to even par for his round after a nice birdie at 7. He stuck one close to about seven feet and made no mistake with the putter. Si Woo Kim has back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15, and is putting together a nice round. He's six-under through 15 holes and is up to -13.

ECKROAT'S 'BIRDIE' DOESN'T COUNT: Since the ball took longer than 10 seconds to drop, a stroke was added to Austin Eckroat's score and was counted as a par. pic.twitter.com/xwhGBzIy8zMarch 17, 2024 See more

LASHLEY, THEEGALA, HARMAN CHASING AT -14 Lashley has four birdies and a bogey through eight to sit three behind the lead. Also in that tie for fourth is Theegala (two-under through seven) and Harman, who made his first bogey of the day on 6 after five-straight pars.

HERE COMES SCOTTIE Scheffler is now one shot behind the leaders after a birdie on the long par-3 8th. He hit a superb tee shot to about 16 feet and nailed the putt. On the 5th, Schauffele made a big par save from 8 feet after a poor chip from just off the green. Clark also pars the 5th to stay on -17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FITZPATRICK, RYDER DROP BACK Fitzpatrick has dropped two shots after starting birdie-birdie. He's now back to -13 after six holes. Ryder, who had seven birdies in his first 11 holes, triple bogeyed the par-3 13th to undo all his good work. He managed to bounce back with a birdie on 14, but he's running out of holes to make up ground on the leaders.

SCHAUFFELE DROPS A SHOT Schauffele makes his first mistake of the day and can only bogey the 4th. After missing his tee shot into the right rough, he went right again with his approach and couldn't get it up and down from there. Clark could've taken the lead but missed a very makeable putt from 10 feet.

RYDER CATCHING FIRE Ryder now has seven birdies in 11 holes after sinking a 44-foot bomb. He's moved up 19 places to T5 at -14. Also moving up is Scheffler, who follows his eagle on 4 with a birdie on 5 after rolling in a 17-foot putt. He joins Harman on -15, three back of the lead.

SCHEFFLER'S EAGLE ON 4: SCHEFFFFF! pic.twitter.com/A3iOOoqBNiMarch 17, 2024 See more

SCHAUFFELE AND CLARK BIRDIE NO 2 Schauffele couldn't get a long eagle attempt to fall but taps in an easy birdie on the first par-5 of the day to move to -18. Clark missed a golden opportunity to join Schauffele on -18 after a brilliant approach from 247 yards to four feet. But he pulled his eagle putt and had to settle for a birdie.

RYDER STARTS HIS BACK 9 WITH A BIRDIE Ryder makes his sixth birdie of his round on the 10th. He's still bogey-free so far today and is now up to -13.

SCHEFFLER HOLES OUT ON 4! An eagle for Scheffler on 4 after three pars to start. He had a wedge from 92 yards and controlled it perfectly, pulling off a nice zipping pitch that snuck into the hole for a 2. Just like that, he's put himself firmly in contention at -14 and only three back of the lead.

FITZY'S ONE-HANDED FINISH: One-handed finish from the pine straw 😳 @MattFitz94 couldn't believe it either! pic.twitter.com/GQCt4DmLIQMarch 17, 2024 See more

SCHAUFFELE AND CLARK START WITH PARS Both Schauffele and Clark had decent chances at birdies but couldn't get it to go. Schauffele won't make too many mistakes today, having already put together two blemish-free rounds this week.

FITZPATRICK GOES BACK-TO-BACK Fitzpatrick moves up to -15 after his second birdie of the day. He managed to sink a 15-footer on the par-5 2nd to put himself right in it. Nate Lashley is also making a move, with two birdies from his first three holes. He's up to -13. Hideki Matsuyama could also be a factor today if he gets hot, and he's started well with two birdies from four at -12.

SCHAUFFELE, CLARK TEE OFF Xander Schauffele sends a 3-wood down the left side of the fairway, while Wyndham Clark follows with a perfect tee shot down the centre. And with that, the full field of the fourth and final round of the Players is fully underway.



Schauffele is searching for his first win in 20 months, last winning at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Clark is looking for his second victory of the year, after winning at Pebble Beach last month.

BIRDIES FOR THEEGALA AND FITZPATRICK Theegala moves up to within four shots of the lead with a birdie on the 1st hole. After missing the fairway right, he nailed his approach to within 12 feet and rolled it in nicely. He moves to -13. Shortly after, Fitzpatrick also knocks in a birdie after a gorgeous recovery shot from the pine straw to five feet. He's up to -14, three behind Schauffele. Brian Harman, who shot the lowest round of the tournament yesterday with an eight-under 64, is underway on the 1st with a nice tee shot down the middle. His playing partner Maverick McNealy loses his way right but he is safely in the rough.

SCHEFFLER, LASHLEY OPEN WITH PARS Easy pars for both Scheffler and Lashley to start. Scheffler was perhaps a bit unlucky on his approach as it spun off the green leaving 43 feet - but a straightforward par to kick off his round. Back on the 1st tee, both Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala miss the fairways with their first shots of the day.

ABERG STARTS WELL Ludvig Aberg has back-to-back birdies on 2 and 3, and is quickly up to -11. He's had a solid tournament so far but will be rueing a 73 on his second round to go with two 67s this week. That’s back-to-back birdies for Ludvig Åberg 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZN9X6igm5GMarch 17, 2024 See more

BIG MOVERS A few players have already finished their final rounds. Both Harris English and Shane Lowry have posted rounds of six-under 66s, with both moving up 35 places for now into a tie for 16th at -9. Sam Ryder has had a hot start to his round, sinking five birdies from his first eight holes to climb up to T6 on -12. Rory McIlroy is even through his first four, birdieing the 2nd but bogeying the 4th.

SCHEFFLER AND LASHLEY TEE OFF ON THE 1ST Both players miss the fairway on the first. Scheffler is still wearing tape on the back of his neck as he continues to battle a neck injury. His swing is definitely slightly out of sorts.

FOUR GROUPS LEFT TO TEE OFF The top eight players are still yet to tee off at TPC Sawgrass. Conditions are looking close to perfect once again. Here are the final four groups: ET (GMT) 13.10pm (17.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley 13.20pm (17.20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala 13.30pm (17.30pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy 13.40pm (17.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark