How Much Money Has Scottie Scheffler Won This Year?
With four PGA Tour victories in just six starts, the World No.1 has earned a lot of money along the way!
From the Green Jacket to green dollar bills, Scottie Scheffler's breakthrough 2022 season continues to go from strength to strength after his recent Masters success added another $2.7 million to his ever growing bank balance.
The 25-year old entered the 2022 calendar year without a win and 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking. The Texan broke through with his first PGA Tour victory in February at the WM Phoenix Open and followed that up with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
A disappointing Players Championship in blustery conditions ensued but he captured his first World Golf Championship at the Dell-Technologies Match Play and added his maiden Major title at the Masters to his resume. In the process, pocketing a hefty $10,098,014. It pays, quite literally, to be good at golf.
Scheffler's performances this year have catapulted him to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, the FedEx Cup standings and the official money list. His earnings so far have surpassed that of Jon Rahm; who led the money list in 2021 with $7,705,933. What is perhaps most impressive is that Scheffler still has twenty PGA Tour starts available to him this year.
The newly-crowned Masters champion recently teamed up with Bubba Watson's former looper, Ted Scott. The American split with Watson in the off-season last year and thought his days caddying out on the PGA Tour may be behind him, but that was before Scheffler called him up. Scott has now been on the bag for three Masters victories - Scheffler this year as well as Watson in 2012 and 2014. Assuming Scott receives 10% for his services, it would place him 77th on the PGA Tour money list, between Dough Ghim and CT Pan.
Jordan Spieth currently holds the record for the most money won in a single season when, in 2015, he won both the Masters and US Open alongside the Valspar Championship, John Deere Classic, the Tour Championship and the season long FedEx Cup, pocketing an astonishing $12,030,465 along the way. Scheffler now has this figure firmly in his sights.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
