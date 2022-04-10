Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott Wins Third Masters In 10 Years

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott has now won three Masters Tournaments after victory in 2022 as well as 2012 and 2014 on the bag of Bubba Watson.

The American split with long-time boss Bubba Watson in the off-season last year and thought his days caddying out on the PGA Tour may be behind him, but that was before Scottie Scheffler called him up.

Scheffler had experience of seeing Scott's work up close during the 2021 Zurich Classic, the TPC Louisiana doubles event, where he was partnered with Bubba and Scott for the four tournament days. Watson and Scott were together from 2007-2021 and won 10 PGA Tour titles together including two Masters Tournaments. Once Scheffler heard about the duo parting ways, he called up Scott and asked him to be his full-time bag man.

“He called me up and said, ‘I really want to work with a Christian.’ That’s how I try to live my life,” Ted Scott told Golfweek. “The other thing he said was, ‘I really like competing.’ I said, ‘I like competing.’ Thought it could be a fun thing. We hashed out the details.”

Bubba Watson and Ted Scott embrace after winning the 2012 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since joining up at November's RSM Classic, where Scheffler shot a 63 in their first round together, the Texan has risen from just inside the world's top 20 to No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has gone win-less to an owner of four titles after victories at February's WM Phoenix Open, March's Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and now April's Masters - his first Major.

The 25-year-old is going from strength to strength and the partnership he and Ted Scott has appears to be a crucial part of his rise to the top of the golfing world. Scott will also enjoy another 10% cut of the Masters prize money, which should equate to around $270,000.

