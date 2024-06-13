How Much Does The Winning Caddie At The US Open Make?

The winning caddie at the 2024 US Open is set to bring home $430,000, which is their 10% cut of the record prize money for first place.

The $4.3 million first prize is an increase of $700,000 from 2023, surpassing the $3.6 million Scottie Scheffler received for his Masters victory in April as well as the $3.3 million won by 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler is the hot favourite heading into Pinehurst this week, coming off the back of victory at The Memorial tournament last week - his fifth win of the season. This is wonderful news for his caddie, Ted Scott.

Assuming Scheffler has a standard agreement with Scott in terms of prize money, which usually sees caddies earn 10% of the winner’s check, it is estimated Scott may have taken home north of $2 million in bonus prize money so far this season.

It’s a mind-boggling number, especially considering there are two Majors plus the FedEx Cup Playoffs remaining on the schedule. Scott has comfortably surpassed the average PGA Tour earnings of $1.4m this season and would rank somewhere around 50th in the money list for the 2024 campaign.

Prize funds have steadily increased over the years, meaning that the winning caddie this week will earn more than previous players did for winning the US Open.

The lucky looper will earn more than every US Champion from 1996 and before, when Steve Jones secured a one shot victory over Tom Lehman and Davis Love III at Oakland Hills. Jones took home $425,000 for his sole major victory in Michigan.

Payne Stewart, for example, took home just $235,000 for his maiden US Open victory in 1991. This week’s champion’s caddie will take home $205,000 more than the two-time US Open winner did at Hazeltine National.