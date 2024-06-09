Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott Secures Yet Another Big Payday Following Memorial Tournament Win

The caddie had already made an eye-catching amount of money in 2024, and that’s just been boosted by another six-figure sum following Scheffler’s win

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament
Ted Scott has earned another $400,000 after Scottie Scheffler's latest victory
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has claimed his fifth win of the year at the Memorial Tournament, which not only handed him his first victory at the Muirfield Village event but also saw him claim a first prize of $4m.

That took his earnings on the PGA Tour to over $24m in 2024 so far, while his incredible form shows little sign of letting up despite a tight final round that saw Collin Morikawa miss out by just one shot. 

While Scheffler continues to dominate the season, as well as boost his bulging bank balance, the American’s latest win also handed Ted Scott an estimated payday of $400,000 because winning caddies are typically paid 10% of the prize money. That adds to an incredible year of earnings for Scott as a result of Scheffler’s amazing form.

It was already looking promising for the veteran bagman back in March when Scheffler’s win at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, banked him $4.5m, which came the week after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, which earned him $4m.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Ted Scott also claimed $400,000 for Scottie Scheffler's first win of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

That meant Scott claimed around $850,000 in just two weeks - more than Rory McIlroy had earned at that point in the season - while his overall earnings for the year came in at around $1m.

Of course, at that stage of the season, Scheffler was only just getting started, and he has since claimed victories at The Masters, RBC Heritage and now the Memorial Tournament, along with top-10 finishes at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge to stand head and shoulders above any other player on the PGA Tour.

The upshot is that following his latest bumper payday at Muirfield Village, Scott has now earned around $2.275m this year alone.

Scottie Scheffler on the 18th at the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler claimed his fifth victory of the season at Muirfield Village

That puts him ahead of the likes of three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth and last year’s top money earner on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland.

It’s doesn’t look likely to stop here either. With plenty more action to come in the season, Scheffler appears all but unstoppable, and both he and his caddie seem certain to claim significantly more prize money as their unforgettable year continues.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ted Scott Earnings In 2024
EventPositionScheffler Prize MoneyPredicted Caddie RateCaddie Bonus
The Sentry5th$690,5007%$48,335
The American Express17th$132,3005%$6,615
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6th$642,5007%$44,795
WM Phoenix Open3rd$519,2007%$36,344
Genesis Invitational10th$455,0007%$31,850
Arnold Palmer Invitational1st$4,000,00010%$400,000
The Players Championship1st$4,500,00010%$450,000
Houston Open2nd$553,7357%$38,761
The Masters1st$3,600,00010%$360,000
RBC Heritage1st$3,600,00010%$360,000
PGA ChampionshipT8$577,7907%$40,445
Charles Schwab ChallengeT2$809,9007%$56,693
The Memorial Tournament1st$4,000,00010%$400,000
Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 TOTALRow 14 - Cell 3 TOTAL
Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 $24,080,925Row 15 - Cell 3 $2,274,018
