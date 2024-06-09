Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott Secures Yet Another Big Payday Following Memorial Tournament Win
The caddie had already made an eye-catching amount of money in 2024, and that’s just been boosted by another six-figure sum following Scheffler’s win
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has claimed his fifth win of the year at the Memorial Tournament, which not only handed him his first victory at the Muirfield Village event but also saw him claim a first prize of $4m.
That took his earnings on the PGA Tour to over $24m in 2024 so far, while his incredible form shows little sign of letting up despite a tight final round that saw Collin Morikawa miss out by just one shot.
While Scheffler continues to dominate the season, as well as boost his bulging bank balance, the American’s latest win also handed Ted Scott an estimated payday of $400,000 because winning caddies are typically paid 10% of the prize money. That adds to an incredible year of earnings for Scott as a result of Scheffler’s amazing form.
It was already looking promising for the veteran bagman back in March when Scheffler’s win at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, banked him $4.5m, which came the week after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, which earned him $4m.
That meant Scott claimed around $850,000 in just two weeks - more than Rory McIlroy had earned at that point in the season - while his overall earnings for the year came in at around $1m.
Of course, at that stage of the season, Scheffler was only just getting started, and he has since claimed victories at The Masters, RBC Heritage and now the Memorial Tournament, along with top-10 finishes at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge to stand head and shoulders above any other player on the PGA Tour.
The upshot is that following his latest bumper payday at Muirfield Village, Scott has now earned around $2.275m this year alone.
That puts him ahead of the likes of three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth and last year’s top money earner on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland.
It’s doesn’t look likely to stop here either. With plenty more action to come in the season, Scheffler appears all but unstoppable, and both he and his caddie seem certain to claim significantly more prize money as their unforgettable year continues.
|Event
|Position
|Scheffler Prize Money
|Predicted Caddie Rate
|Caddie Bonus
|The Sentry
|5th
|$690,500
|7%
|$48,335
|The American Express
|17th
|$132,300
|5%
|$6,615
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6th
|$642,500
|7%
|$44,795
|WM Phoenix Open
|3rd
|$519,200
|7%
|$36,344
|Genesis Invitational
|10th
|$455,000
|7%
|$31,850
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|1st
|$4,000,000
|10%
|$400,000
|The Players Championship
|1st
|$4,500,000
|10%
|$450,000
|Houston Open
|2nd
|$553,735
|7%
|$38,761
|The Masters
|1st
|$3,600,000
|10%
|$360,000
|RBC Heritage
|1st
|$3,600,000
|10%
|$360,000
|PGA Championship
|T8
|$577,790
|7%
|$40,445
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T2
|$809,900
|7%
|$56,693
|The Memorial Tournament
|1st
|$4,000,000
|10%
|$400,000
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|TOTAL
|Row 14 - Cell 3
|TOTAL
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|$24,080,925
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|$2,274,018
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
