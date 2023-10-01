Ryder Cup Singles Live Scores And Updates - Rahm vs Scheffler Up First

Refresh

2.35am/5.35am/10.35am/7.35pm Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm 2.47am/5.47am/10.47am/7.47pm Collin Morikawa vs Viktor Hovland 2.59am/5.59am/10.59am/7.59pm Patrick Cantlay vs Justin Rose 3.11am/6.11am/11.11am/8.11am Sam Burns vs Rory McIlroy 3.23am/6.23am/11.23am/8.23am Max Homa vs Matt Fitzpatrick 3.35am/6.35am/11.35am/8.35am Brian Harman vs Tyrrell Hatton 3.47am/6.47am/11.47am/8.47am Brooks Koepka vs Ludvig Aberg 3.59am/6.59am/11.59am/8.59am Justin Thomas vs Sepp Straka 4.11am/7.11am/12.11am/9.11pm Xander Schauffele vs Nicolai Hojgaard 4.23am/7.23am/12.23am/9.23pm Jordan Spieth vs Shane Lowry 4.35am/7.35am/12.35am/9.35pm Rickie Fowler vs Tommy Fleetwood 4.47am/7.47am/12.47am/9.47pm Wyndham Clark vs Robert MacIntyre

Here are the details how to watch a Ryder Cup day 3 live stream from wherever you are in the world. Ten minutes to the first singles match tees off.

He is one of Europe vice captains and he is out on the first tee leading the crowd in the thunder clapping.

That is the mouthwatering clash of the players ranked first and third in the world - Scottie Scheffler up against Jon Rahm. This is box office.

All Europe’s player have contributed at least half a point. Rickie Fowler, who has only played one match so far, and Xander Schauffele, who has been out three times, have yet to get off the mark.

Our colleague Elliot Heath has predicted how he sees each match finishing. If he gets it broadly right, the office will quietly ignore it, if he gets it wrong, it may get an airing in our regular start-of-the-week meeting. Anyway, we predict every match result in the 2023 Ryder Cup singles . Actually that ‘we’ means if Elliot gets it right, ‘we’ all can claim credit. It he doesn’t, well he never asked for my opinion did he? What’s the old saying, success has many fathers failure is an orphan?

The dreaded envelope

In the first four sessions, only eight players on each team are needed, so if someone is under the weather or injured it need not matter. But in the singles all 12 players play. So what happens if someone is unable to take to the tee? This seem particularly pertinent when some USA players have been reported as being under the weather due to a bug going round the team.

Each captain, when he hands in his singles order also hands in a sealed envelope. In it is the name of the player who will also drop out if one of the opposition side are unable to field all 12 players. If an ill or injured player in unable to take part, he is then paired with the player in the envelope and half a point is awarded to each side.

USA captain in 2002 Curtis Strange described making this pick as “the most uncomfortable thing I ever had to do.” If the envelopes are not needed, then they are destroyed so no-one can know who was named. Captains do not let on whose name they put in the envelope; many seem not to have even discussed it with their vice captains.

Strange says: “You don’t ever want that name to get out. You don’t ever want to destroy someone’s confidence. These guys become family, and it’s like you’re telling one of them you don’t love them as much.”

The envelope has been used three times. In 1981 when Steve Pate was unable to take his place in the singles, due to injury from a road accident, the European envelope was opened and David Gilford was stood down.

In 1993 Sam Torrance was unable to play, so USA had to withdraw someone. Lanny Wadkins had volunteered to captain Tom Watson be the name in the envelope: “I told Tom, since I was a captain’s pick, to stick my name in there. Other people deserve to play.”

Wadkins was due to play Seve Ballesteros, so Torrance’s intended opponent, Jim Gallagher took his place and beat the European talisman 3&2 in a 15-13 win at The Belfry.

The first time the envelope was brought in was 1979. But US captain Billy Casper had got confused as to the purpose of the envelope, and thought he had put the name of the player he most did not want to be stood down in it. So he put Lee Trevino’s name in it.

When it became clear the envelope would be used, as Mark James’ rib injury would prevent him playing, Casper explained his envelope confusion and asked if Europe would accept Gil Morgan instead of Trevino as the one who the US could stand down instead. Europe agreed to his request.