Tom McKibbin Explains LIV Golf Move And Why He Isn’t Bothered About Major Or Ryder Cup Routes Becoming More Difficult

Tom McKibbin is amongst six new LIV Golfers on the circuit for 2025 and, speaking at LIV Golf Riyadh, the season opening tournament, the 22-year-old is excited to get his journey started with Legion XIII GC.

Joining Jon Rahm's team, McKibbin will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt, with Legion XIII amongst the favorites to finish the season top of the Team Standings after coming second in 2024.

"It's been an incredible last couple of days getting to hang out with these guys and playing together and then also just the whole experience of something being new," stated McKibbin on Wednesday.

"It's been really cool just to see this whole new environment, especially night golf this week. It's been pretty cool the last couple of nights playing in the dark, and just really looking forward to getting started tomorrow and just seeing what the vibe is like all day tomorrow, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Getting underway on Thursday 6th February, LIV Golf Riyadh will take place under the lights as the League celebrates its multi-year TV deal with Fox Sports. One of the reasons as to why post-sunset tee times are in play is due to them being better suited for a US audience.

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on

Prior to his jump to LIV Golf, McKibbin sought advice from Rory McIlroy about the move. Growing up in the same area, both men plied their trade at Holywood Golf Club, with McIlroy claiming: "I think he's got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making."

However, despite the advice from his fellow countryman, McKibbin joined Legion XIII at the end of January and, speaking about the move, the DP World Tour winner stated: "Obviously it was a decision that I made, obviously being young and 22. I've watched this for the last couple of years since it started, and it's something that I've really liked to watch, something very different, something that probably appeals to more people my age.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think the opportunity to get to play with these guys here and learn from some of the best players in the world week in, week out, is something that appealed very, very nicely to me."

McKibbin and McIlroy during the Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

By moving to the LIV Golf League McKibbin has forgone his PGA Tour card that he earned via the DP World Tour at the end of 2024. What's more, with LIV Golf not possessing World Ranking points, the 22-year-old's chances of Major appearances and a Ryder Cup debut this year have become more difficult.

Despite this, McKibbin doesn't seem fazed, claiming on Wednesday that "it was definitely in my mind, but to me, I wasn't in any of those anyway. Again, the opportunity to get to play with guys out here more often, more consistently, was definitely a huge factor.

"I'm not in those Majors anyway at the minute, so it really didn't bother me too much."