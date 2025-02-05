Tom McKibbin Explains LIV Golf Move And Why He Isn’t Bothered About Major Or Ryder Cup Routes Becoming More Difficult
After joining Legion XIII for the 2025 LIV Golf League season, McKibbin spoke about his move and how the lack of Major opportunities doesn't bother him too much
Tom McKibbin is amongst six new LIV Golfers on the circuit for 2025 and, speaking at LIV Golf Riyadh, the season opening tournament, the 22-year-old is excited to get his journey started with Legion XIII GC.
Joining Jon Rahm's team, McKibbin will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt, with Legion XIII amongst the favorites to finish the season top of the Team Standings after coming second in 2024.
"It's been an incredible last couple of days getting to hang out with these guys and playing together and then also just the whole experience of something being new," stated McKibbin on Wednesday.
"It's been really cool just to see this whole new environment, especially night golf this week. It's been pretty cool the last couple of nights playing in the dark, and just really looking forward to getting started tomorrow and just seeing what the vibe is like all day tomorrow, and I'm really looking forward to it."
Getting underway on Thursday 6th February, LIV Golf Riyadh will take place under the lights as the League celebrates its multi-year TV deal with Fox Sports. One of the reasons as to why post-sunset tee times are in play is due to them being better suited for a US audience.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Prior to his jump to LIV Golf, McKibbin sought advice from Rory McIlroy about the move. Growing up in the same area, both men plied their trade at Holywood Golf Club, with McIlroy claiming: "I think he's got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making."
However, despite the advice from his fellow countryman, McKibbin joined Legion XIII at the end of January and, speaking about the move, the DP World Tour winner stated: "Obviously it was a decision that I made, obviously being young and 22. I've watched this for the last couple of years since it started, and it's something that I've really liked to watch, something very different, something that probably appeals to more people my age.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think the opportunity to get to play with these guys here and learn from some of the best players in the world week in, week out, is something that appealed very, very nicely to me."
By moving to the LIV Golf League McKibbin has forgone his PGA Tour card that he earned via the DP World Tour at the end of 2024. What's more, with LIV Golf not possessing World Ranking points, the 22-year-old's chances of Major appearances and a Ryder Cup debut this year have become more difficult.
Despite this, McKibbin doesn't seem fazed, claiming on Wednesday that "it was definitely in my mind, but to me, I wasn't in any of those anyway. Again, the opportunity to get to play with guys out here more often, more consistently, was definitely a huge factor.
"I'm not in those Majors anyway at the minute, so it really didn't bother me too much."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Nobody Can Hide' - LIV Golf Announces Significant Format Tweak Ahead Of 2025 Season
A rule which has been altered throughout the first three campaigns has been tweaked once again ahead of LIV's 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour To Crack Down On Slow Play After Charley Hull And Nelly Korda Comments
The LPGA Tour has announced a number of measures to combat slow play, with the circuit set to enforce more penalties on those who don't follow the guidelines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Nobody Can Hide' - LIV Golf Announces Significant Format Tweak Ahead Of 2025 Season
A rule which has been altered throughout the first three campaigns has been tweaked once again ahead of LIV's 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Don't Think I Could Have Won The PGA Without Blowing The Masters' - Brooks Koepka Believes Augusta 'Choke' Can Fuel Quest For Double-Digit Majors
Speaking to LIV Golf's Rick Shiels in a match on YouTube, Kopeka revealed how he dealt with defeat at the 2023 Masters and how it helped him land Major No.5
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Anthony Kim Confirmed As LIV Golf Wildcard Again In 2025
The Californian has been confirmed among the LIV Golf League's 2025 roster just days before the new season began in Riyadh
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Does LIV Golf's Points System Work?
We take a look at how the LIV Golf League's individual and team points systems work ahead of the circuit's 2025 season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Prize Money Payouts 2025
How much do you get for winning a tournament in the LIV Golf League?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How To Watch LIV Golf 2025: TV & Streaming Information
The 2025 LIV Golf League season features 14 events from February to August – here are all the details of how to watch LIV Golf online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Phil Mickelson Pulls Out Of LIV Golf Opening Event With Injury
The HyFlyers GC captain revealed he won't be present in Riyadh after sustaining a 'minor shoulder injury' preparing for LIV's first event of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
Many LIV Golf players were in the field for the elevated Asian Tour event, and there were mixed fortunes among the group – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published