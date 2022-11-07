Houston Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
There's an increased purse as four of the world's top 20 aim to succeed Jason Kokrak as champion in Texas
The latest leg of the PGA Tour season moves to Texas for the 2022 Houston Open at Memorial Park, where the local crowd will be cheering on World No.2 Scottie Scheffler.
The American, who attended the University of Texas after growing up in the state, recently lost the World No.1 position to Rory McIlroy following the Northern Irishman’s win in last month’s CJ Cup.
Even though Scheffler has failed to win a tournament since claiming his first Major in April’s Masters at Augusta National, he has still shown plenty of encouraging form, including finishing tied for third at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club. That included a final round of 62, and if he takes similar form into this week, he could regain the World No.1 position with a win.
There are some other standout names in the field including World No.12 Sam Burns and World No.15 Tony Finau. The latter, in particular, has been in excellent form in recent months. As well as winning back-to-back tournaments in the summer’s 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, he also performed admirably in the season-closing FedEx Cup playoffs, with top-10 finishes in two of the three tournaments. However, Finau missed the cut in Mexico last week, but he will be keen to prove it was a blip in an otherwise solid run of results.
Former World No.1 Jason Day also appears along with US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. World No.19 Hideki Matsuyama is also in the field. He finished tied for second behind Carlos Ortiz in the 2020 tournament and will be hopeful of going one better this year. Meanwhile, Russell Henley, who won in Mexico last week, also participates as he aims to replicate his 2017 triumph. One player who misses out is 2021 winner Jason Kokrak. Nowadays, the American plays for LIV Golf so is currently ineligible for PGA Tour events.
There is an increased purse for this season’s event. Last year, players battled for a $7.5m purse. However, for 2022 it has increased by $900,000 to $8.4m. The winner will claim $1.512m, but to do so, he'll need to get to grips with tree-lined parkland course with contoured greens and strategic bunkering.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Houston Open.
Houston Open 2022 Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Houston Open 2022 Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Barnes, Erik
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Burmester, Dean
- Burns, Sam
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Day, Jason
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gligic, Michael
- Gordon, Will
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hammer, Cole
- Henley, Russell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kern, Ben
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, Walker
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Tway, Kevin
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Veerman, Johannes
- Vick, Travis
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
Where Is The Houston Open?
The 2022 Houston Open takes place at Memorial Park - a parkland course that originated in 1912 as a nine-hole course. The municipal course features unusual contoured greens and strategically placed bunkers.
What Players Are Coming To The Houston Open?
There are some eye-catching names in the field including four of the world's top 20 - Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama. Scheffler can return to World No.1 with a win. Russell Henley, who won the tournament in 2017 and claimed victory in the World Wide Technology Championship, is also in the field.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
