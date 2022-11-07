Houston Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

There's an increased purse as four of the world's top 20 aim to succeed Jason Kokrak as champion in Texas

Jason Kokrak with the trophy after winning the 2021 Houston Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The latest leg of the PGA Tour season moves to Texas for the 2022  Houston Open at Memorial Park, where the local crowd will be cheering on World No.2 Scottie Scheffler. 

The American, who attended the University of Texas after growing up in the state, recently lost the World No.1 position to Rory McIlroy following the Northern Irishman’s win in last month’s CJ Cup. 

Even though Scheffler has failed to win a tournament since claiming his first Major in April’s Masters at Augusta National, he has still shown plenty of encouraging form, including finishing tied for third at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club. That included a final round of 62, and if he takes similar form into this week, he could regain the World No.1 position with a win. 

There are some other standout names in the field including World No.12 Sam Burns and World No.15 Tony Finau. The latter, in particular, has been in excellent form in recent months. As well as winning back-to-back tournaments in the summer’s 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, he also performed admirably in the season-closing FedEx Cup playoffs, with top-10 finishes in two of the three tournaments. However, Finau missed the cut in Mexico last week, but he will be keen to prove it was a blip in an otherwise solid run of results.

Former World No.1 Jason Day also appears along with US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. World No.19 Hideki Matsuyama is also in the field. He finished tied for second behind Carlos Ortiz in the 2020 tournament and will be hopeful of going one better this year. Meanwhile, Russell Henley, who won in Mexico last week, also participates as he aims to replicate his 2017 triumph. One player who misses out is 2021 winner Jason Kokrak. Nowadays, the American plays for LIV Golf so is currently ineligible for PGA Tour events.

There is an increased purse for this season’s event. Last year, players battled for a $7.5m purse. However, for 2022 it has increased by $900,000 to $8.4m. The winner will claim $1.512m, but to do so, he'll need to get to grips with tree-lined parkland course with contoured greens and strategic bunkering. 

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Houston Open. 

Houston Open 2022 Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Houston Open 2022 Field

  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Burns, Sam
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Day, Jason
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Gordon, Will
  • Grant, Brent
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kern, Ben
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Laird, Martin
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lee, Walker
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Muñoz, Sebastián
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Tway, Kevin
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Vick, Travis
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Young, Carson
  • Yuan, Carl

Where Is The Houston Open?

The 2022 Houston Open takes place at Memorial Park - a parkland course that originated in 1912 as a nine-hole course. The municipal course features unusual contoured greens and strategically placed bunkers. 

What Players Are Coming To The Houston Open?

There are some eye-catching names in the field including four of the world's top 20 - Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama. Scheffler can return to World No.1 with a win. Russell Henley, who won the tournament in 2017 and claimed victory in the World Wide Technology Championship, is also in the field. 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Freelance Staff Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest