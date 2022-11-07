Houston Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The latest leg of the PGA Tour season moves to Texas for the 2022 Houston Open at Memorial Park, where the local crowd will be cheering on World No.2 Scottie Scheffler.

The American, who attended the University of Texas after growing up in the state, recently lost the World No.1 position to Rory McIlroy following the Northern Irishman’s win in last month’s CJ Cup.

Even though Scheffler has failed to win a tournament since claiming his first Major in April’s Masters at Augusta National, he has still shown plenty of encouraging form, including finishing tied for third at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club. That included a final round of 62, and if he takes similar form into this week, he could regain the World No.1 position with a win.

There are some other standout names in the field including World No.12 Sam Burns and World No.15 Tony Finau. The latter, in particular, has been in excellent form in recent months. As well as winning back-to-back tournaments in the summer’s 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, he also performed admirably in the season-closing FedEx Cup playoffs, with top-10 finishes in two of the three tournaments. However, Finau missed the cut in Mexico last week, but he will be keen to prove it was a blip in an otherwise solid run of results.

Former World No.1 Jason Day also appears along with US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. World No.19 Hideki Matsuyama is also in the field. He finished tied for second behind Carlos Ortiz in the 2020 tournament and will be hopeful of going one better this year. Meanwhile, Russell Henley, who won in Mexico last week, also participates as he aims to replicate his 2017 triumph. One player who misses out is 2021 winner Jason Kokrak. Nowadays, the American plays for LIV Golf so is currently ineligible for PGA Tour events.

There is an increased purse for this season’s event. Last year, players battled for a $7.5m purse. However, for 2022 it has increased by $900,000 to $8.4m. The winner will claim $1.512m, but to do so, he'll need to get to grips with tree-lined parkland course with contoured greens and strategic bunkering.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Houston Open.

Houston Open 2022 Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Houston Open 2022 Field

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Frittelli, Dylan

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kern, Ben

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, Walker

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Veerman, Johannes

Vick, Travis

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

Where Is The Houston Open? The 2022 Houston Open takes place at Memorial Park - a parkland course that originated in 1912 as a nine-hole course. The municipal course features unusual contoured greens and strategically placed bunkers.