Russell Henley Cruises To Mayakoba Title

Beginning the final day, you could have been forgiven for thinking that the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba title was going to fall into the lap of Russell Henley, especially given that he started six shots clear of the chasing pack.

However, the American was without a victory since April 2017 and had many close calls over that five and a half year period. On the final round though, Henley was unstoppable, with even a poor start not affecting him, as he strolled to a four shot win.

Earlier on in the day, it was former World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, who decimated the El Camaleon course, as a final round 62 saw him vault up the leaderboard. Having lost the World No.1 spot to Rory McIlroy a few weeks ago, Scheffler needed a solo second finish, or better, to overtake the four-time Major winner. However, the American finished just outside the runner-up spot!

That target of 18-under was realistically never going to trouble leader Henley, even when an early bogey on the fifth cut the lead to three. His response was perfect though, as three birdies in a row on the sixth, seventh and eighth doubled his lead to six.

Despite being in the clubhouse for a significant amount of time, Scheffler was soon overtaken by fellow countryman, Brian Harman, whose five-under-par round put him to 19-under for the tournament.

Henley secured his fourth PGA Tour title and his first since April 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Harman finished for the day, it left Henley to see out the tournament and, despite a bogey at the 16th, he still held a comfortable four shot cushion with two holes remaining.

Comfortably parring the penultimate hole, Henley's dominance continued, as an up-and-down at the 72nd gave him a 23-under-par tournament total, which matches the tournament record.