Former LIV Golfer Henrik Stenson To Make DP World Tour Co-Sanctioned Appearance At Senior Event

Since being relegated from LIV Golf last August, Henrik Stenson has not played a professional tournament.

However, that will soon change, with the former Majesticks GC co-captain confirmed for two events later this month, with his latest commitment being a debut on the Staysure Legends Tour at the Barbados Legends.

Confirmed.Henrik Stenson will make his Staysure Legends Tour debut at the 2026 Barbados Legends.24–26 April | Apes Hill, Barbados 🌴 #StaysureLegendsTour #HenrikStenson #Golf pic.twitter.com/s3YPCqKgZrApril 4, 2026

Stenson will appear thanks to his status as a past champion of The Open, which he won in 2016. The event takes place at Apes Hill between April 24th and 26th, just a week after Stenson makes his senior Major debut in the Senior PGA Championship at Bradenton in Florida.

Stenson finished 49th in the LIV Golf Individual Championship at the end of the 2025 season, drawing a line under his LIV Golf career after four seasons with the circuit.

That spell wasn’t without controversy, with the Swede stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy after joining LIV Golf, while he resigned from the DP World Tour in May 2023.

However, in 2025, it was confirmed that Stenson was rejoining the DP World Tour, which, like the Staysure Legends Tour, is part of the European Tour Group.

He also paid all his outstanding fines due to the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf tournaments without conflicting event releases.

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Henrik Stenson won The Open in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stenson becomes eligible for the Staysure Legends Tour on 5th April when he celebrates his 50th birthday.

Meanwhile, more appearances are in the offing. Stenson remains eligible for The Open courtesy of his win in the tournament a decade ago, while he confirmed to Svensk Golf in November that he intends to play in the Senior Open at Gleneagles in July.

He also revealed that he would play at least one DP World Tour this season to meet the membership requirements as a player over 50.

The Barbados Legends, which is hosted by 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam, also features the Welshman in the field. Other Major winners who will compete include 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell and 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie.

Among the other notable names in the field are defending champion Scott Hend, four-time DP World Tour winner Stephen Gallacher and Darren Fichardt, who has five wins on the circuit.