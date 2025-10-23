Good Good Golf And Golf Channel Bringing Cult Classic Big Break Back To TV

One of YouTube golf's biggest names is helping to bring back one of golf's favorite TV shows, with Good Good Golf partnering with Golf Channel to return Big Break to our screens.

The channel, with just under two million YouTube subscribers, has already partnered with the PGA Tour to create the Good Good Championship - a tournament that will be part of the FedEx Cup Fall Series next year.

And now the online giant is playing a leading role in bringing Big Break back to TV, with a spot in the Good Good Championship as the prize.

The reality show, which gave aspiring pro golfers the chance to earn exemptions into events on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour becaame a big hit when broadcast for 23 seasons between 2003-2015.

Big Break x Good Good will hit TV screens in August 2026, with the winner earning a spot in the Good Good Championship in November.

“Bringing back Big Break in partnership with Good Good Golf is as good as it gets,” said Golf Channel general manager Tom Knapp.

“Big Break is a Golf Channel institution that defined golf reality entertainment for 23 seasons. Good Good Golf is creating today’s version of golf entertainment and has redefined what ‘reality’ content really is.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These two golf content brands will be a very powerful combination.”

The Good Good team will be heavily involved in the show, which sees golfers compete in a range of skills challenges - including the signature evens of the 'Glass Break' and 'Flop Wall' which will both feature in the new series.

The likes of Tony Finau, Matt Every, the Bryan Brothers, Blair O'Neal and Ryann O'Toole all made names for themselves in the game coming from Big Break.

BIG BREAK IS BACK and this time it's @goodgood_golf. 🔥Mark your calendars— Big Break x Good Good debuts August 2026, on Golf Channel. pic.twitter.com/5cBZjCMQq3October 22, 2025

Good Good's Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh will compete in a 12-player field, Matt Scharff will co-host with Big Blake winner Blair O'Neal while Bubbie Broders and Garrett Clark will be non-playing team captains.

The Big Break series will take place at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, with the Good Good Championship scheduled for 12-15 November at the Fazio Canyons course at Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas.

Becoming the PGA Tour's first digital brand partner and now resurrecting Big Break are two big leaps for the growing Good Good brand, which secured a huge $45m investment in March led by Creator Sports Capital and backed NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Good Good also has a thriving apparel business and has invested in Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL, along with sponsoring pro golfers Joel Dahmen, John Pak, Beau Hossler, Willie Mack III and Michael Block.

Bringing back one of golf's cult TV favorites is the latest step in Good Good looking to cement its place as the biggest online brand in golf.