Good Good Golf Signs Pros Including Joel Dahmen And Michael Block To Apparel Deals

Good Good Golf has announced the eye-catching signings of several high-profile pros to apparel deals.

The brand, which is known for its hugely popular YouTube channel, is set to make similarly big waves with its apparel arm following the signings of Full Swing star Joel Dahmen, 2023 PGA Championship hero Michael Block, rookie Jon Pak, former World No.63 Beau Hossler and, per Fox Business Digital, Willie Mack III.

Founder and CEO Matt Kendrick explained to Fox Business Digital that the plan is ultimately to grow the brand into one of the biggest in the game.

He said: “The goal for Good Good at the end of the day is we want to be a top five brand in golf. So, part of that strategy is we’ve done it untraditionally through YouTube and the content that we’ve been doing.

“But we obviously got to a point where we now want to get into the more traditional golf space, and sponsoring athletes on the PGA Tour is a step in that direction. We’re excited about being in a spot to be able to do that and get our product on the highest level of players on the PGA Tour."

In what will be music to the ears of fans, the signings will also contribute to the YouTube content, and all the signings are sure to prove popular.

Dahmen and Block, in particular, have grown their profiles considerably in recent years. Winner of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship Dahmen was one of the most popular stars of the first two seasons of Netflix docuseries Full Swing as the show followed him on the Tour alongside caddie and close friend Geno Bonnalie.

Months after Dahmen’s Full Swing bow, club pro Block was thrust firmly into the limelight thanks to his heroics in the 2023 PGA Championship. At the Oak Hill Major, he finished T15, capping a dream performance with a slam-dunk hole-in-one alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round.

Block had previously signed a content deal with Good Good, although Dahmen, Pak and Hossler have all featured on the YouTube channel too.

Beau Hossler is one of the pros to sign for Good Good Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendrick also explained that Good Good, which announced a collaboration with Callaway in 2023, intends to grow its reputation as a serious player in the apparel world. He added: “Everything that we do, we want to be entertaining in the golf space. That’s what we’re doing with the YouTube side of it. But we also want to be taken seriously in the product and brand spaces in golf."