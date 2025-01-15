Good Good Golf Signs Pros Including Joel Dahmen And Michael Block To Apparel Deals
The duo are just two of the eye-catching signings to the brand in deals that will also see them feature in YouTube content
Good Good Golf has announced the eye-catching signings of several high-profile pros to apparel deals.
The brand, which is known for its hugely popular YouTube channel, is set to make similarly big waves with its apparel arm following the signings of Full Swing star Joel Dahmen, 2023 PGA Championship hero Michael Block, rookie Jon Pak, former World No.63 Beau Hossler and, per Fox Business Digital, Willie Mack III.
Founder and CEO Matt Kendrick explained to Fox Business Digital that the plan is ultimately to grow the brand into one of the biggest in the game.
He said: “The goal for Good Good at the end of the day is we want to be a top five brand in golf. So, part of that strategy is we’ve done it untraditionally through YouTube and the content that we’ve been doing.
“But we obviously got to a point where we now want to get into the more traditional golf space, and sponsoring athletes on the PGA Tour is a step in that direction. We’re excited about being in a spot to be able to do that and get our product on the highest level of players on the PGA Tour."
A post shared by Good Good (@goodgood)
A photo posted by on
In what will be music to the ears of fans, the signings will also contribute to the YouTube content, and all the signings are sure to prove popular.
Dahmen and Block, in particular, have grown their profiles considerably in recent years. Winner of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship Dahmen was one of the most popular stars of the first two seasons of Netflix docuseries Full Swing as the show followed him on the Tour alongside caddie and close friend Geno Bonnalie.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Months after Dahmen’s Full Swing bow, club pro Block was thrust firmly into the limelight thanks to his heroics in the 2023 PGA Championship. At the Oak Hill Major, he finished T15, capping a dream performance with a slam-dunk hole-in-one alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round.
Block had previously signed a content deal with Good Good, although Dahmen, Pak and Hossler have all featured on the YouTube channel too.
Kendrick also explained that Good Good, which announced a collaboration with Callaway in 2023, intends to grow its reputation as a serious player in the apparel world. He added: “Everything that we do, we want to be entertaining in the golf space. That’s what we’re doing with the YouTube side of it. But we also want to be taken seriously in the product and brand spaces in golf."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Announces Greg Norman CEO Replacement
Scott O'Neil has succeeded Norman in the role, although the Australian will remain involved with LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As Rory McIlroy Makes 2025 Debut In DP World Tour Rolex Series Event
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As Rory McIlroy Makes 2025 Debut In DP World Tour Rolex Series Event
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
I've Watched The First Two Weeks Of TGL And Here Are The Best (And Worst) Aspects So Far
The second ever match of TGL featured their biggest star in Tiger Woods, but did the event live up to the hype? Looking back at the evening, I'm still on the fence...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Butch Harmon Criticizes 'Arrogance Of The PGA Tour' In Men's Golf Divide
The legendary coach thinks PGA Tour commissioner's decision not to negotiate with the PIF at the outset led to the fractures in the men's professional game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Los Angeles GC Defeat Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC In Commanding TGL Victory
Los Angeles GC put Woods' team to the sword, as the trio of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose closed out a dominant 12-1 victory
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Which Players Are Sitting Out In TGL Week 2?
The TGL consists of six teams of four players but, for the matches themselves, just three from each team feature, as one player is forced to sit out
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch Tiger Woods' Debut In TGL: Live Streams & TV Details For Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links
Tiger Woods makes his first swing in the new hi-tech golf league he has created alongside Rory McIlroy – here's how to watch TGL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Xander Schauffele Withdraws From American Express Days After Scottie Scheffler
The PGA Tour announced on Monday evening that the World No.2 was no longer in the American Express field and had been replaced by Philip Knowles
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to California and The American Express where, 12 months ago, amateur Nick Dunlap made history with a one stroke victory
By Matt Cradock Published