The Good Good Golf guys have come a long way in a short period of time - a very long way.

Back in the early 2010s, Garrett Clark, Stephen Castaneda, Matt Scharff, and Micah Morris were just a group of friends who shared a passion for golf - playing a lot and generally having a good time on the fairways.

One of the team happened to like videoing what they got up to - and he had a good knack for it.

Good Good Golf was born in 2020. Approximately fives years later, the digital media golf brand is closing in on two million YouTube subscribers.

The team has also been making big waves with its apparel arm following the signings of Full Swing star Joel Dahmen, 2023 PGA Championship hero Michael Block, rookie Jon Pak, and former World No.63 Beau Hossler.

The team has changed a little over the years, while Matt Kendrick, Good Good’s CEO, also appears on camera from time to time.

Let's meet the current members of the Good Good Golf team...

Garrett Clark

Garrett Clark playing in the 2024 Creator Classic prior to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a youngster playing at Kansas Community College, Clark used to film his rounds for his YouTube channel whilst also trying to produce viral trick shots for social media.

Clark persisted with his YouTube dream when he went to college and slowly began to build up a following on his own channel, GM Golf, alongside his cousin, Micah Morris.

As the channel continued to gather momentum, more of his friends - including former Ultimate Frisbee player and social media star Brodie Smith - began to feature in videos, with the views and subscribers continuing to skyrocket.

Eventually, Clark convince denough of his friends to take the plunge, forming the channel Good Good Golf following the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Stephen Castaneda

A post shared by Stephen Lucilo Castaneda II (@stephen_lucilo) A photo posted by on

Castaneda and Clark initially met through their sisters, who were long-time family friends, with the two bonding shortly after.

While Clark's love of golf was present from an early age, Castaneda was more interested in soccer and did not pick up a golf club until he was 17.

The two built up a strong friendship, and one of Clark's earliest YouTube videos was a golf versus soccer match on a local golf course.

As Castaneda started to play more golf during high school and college, he slowly began to appear in more videos, before eventually becoming a key member of the team when Good Good Golf launched in mid-2020.

Matt Scharff

A post shared by Matt Scharff (@mattscharff) A photo posted by on

Scharff, like Castaneda, met Clark when the pair were young, albeit their first interaction was far more of a chance encounter.

A 14-year-old Clark was playing a solo round of golf at a local Kansas club when he asked to play through a group involving Scharff and his brother.

Instead, they invited him to tag along and they played the rest of the round together.

Clark and Scharff soon hit it off, and although they drifted apart during their teenage years, the two reconnected in college, with Clark eventually recruiting Scharff to join the Good Good Golf project when it launched.

As well as being one of the group's founder members, he was famously the architect of Good Good Golf's most viral moment when he made a hole-in-one on a par 4 during a video back in July 2021.

Sean Walsh

Sean Walsh joined Good Good Golf in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sean Walsh played college golf for Gonzaga University. He turned professional in 2016, and began his professional career on the PGA Tour Canada in 2017.

However, despite also playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, he has described his pro career as "incredibly average".

It was his friend Luke Kwon who introduced him to Good Good Golf, and he joined as a full-time member of the team in 2024.

In May 2025, Walsh carded a superb bogey-free round of 63 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Washington to make it through to final qualifying for the US Open.

Walsh, who also has his own YouTube channel, featured in the first Creator Classic before the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake.

Tom "Bubbie" Broders

A post shared by Tom “Bubbie” Broders (@bubbiegolf) A photo posted by on

Chicagoan Tom "Bubbie" Broders grew up playing baseball before really catching the golf bug in middle school.

He dropped out of his senior year to focus on growing his own YouTube channel, Bubbie Golf.

It was his content creation on his channel that led to him meeting the Good Good guys, although he didn't become part of the team until the summer on 2020.

When Broders was visiting a friend in Texas, he reached out to Clark to arrange a meeting.

At 23, not knowing entirely what he wanted to do with his career, Clark asked him if he wanted to join Good Good - and the rest is history.

Broders has opened up in the past about his battles with alcohol, and he recently posted that he had gone eight years without a drink.

Brad Dalke

Brad Dalke of Good Good Golf demonstrates his ball-striking skills (Image credit: Getty Images)

For many, Brad Dalke is Good Good's best golfer - he certainly has the most impressive resume in terms of playing experience.

Actually, there's no doubt about it - he is absolutely the best golfer on the team, not that bragging rights in this department really matter - it's all about producing entertaining content.

As a runner-up at the 2016 US Amateur, Dalke earned a spot at The Masters and US Open the following year.

He might not have made the cut at either, but the former Walker Cupper still plays to a pretty high standard.

Maybe if the driver yips hadn't got into his head, he'd be competing with the very best in the game.