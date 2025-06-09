'Posting In A Swimsuit? Sure. On The Golf Course, I Wear Golf Clothes' - Blair O’Neal On Brand, Balance And Being First

Blair O’Neal knows a thing or two about being ahead of the curve. The former professional golfer and winner of season 14 of the Golf Channel’s reality competition Big Break didn’t just make a name for herself on the Symetra Tour or in her standout amateur years at Arizona State University. She also carved out a dual career that blended golf and modelling long before 'golf influencer' was a thing.

Today, O’Neal is a familiar face on Golf Channel, where she co-hosts the popular School of Golf instruction series alongside Martin Hall, and more recently she launched Golf Glam on GolfPass, a series where O’Neal plays 9-hole matches with influencers, pro golfers, celebrities, and athletes in all kinds of formats.

Blair O'Neal and Martin Hall host School of Golf on Golf Channel (Image credit: Golf Channel)

But in many ways, she’s also been a trailblazer in the way women athletes, especially golfers, manage their personal brands, navigate social media, and shape their public image.

“I was one of the first girls really doing it on Instagram,” O’Neal reflects. “Back then, nobody was showing that much of their life. I was posting from tournaments, photo shoots, appearances… letting people follow along. That just wasn’t the norm at the time.”

She points to contemporaries like Natalie Gulbis and Anna Rawson as a few of the rare examples she looked to, but even then, it was largely uncharted territory. For O’Neal, combining modelling and golf wasn’t about being provocative, it was about survival.

“When I graduated from ASU, I realised quickly there were so many expenses to keep the dream alive,” she says. “I didn’t have family backing, no sponsorships at the start. Modelling jobs were how I made ends meet so I could play.” Winning Big Break gave her a financial boost and opened doors to long-term partnerships, like her now 15-year relationship with Cobra Puma, but the business mindset has always guided her decisions.

O'Neal has been an ambassador for Cobra Puma for 15 years (Image credit: Cobra Puma)

Today, the landscape looks very different. Influencers like Paige Spiranac and Grace Charis have built enormous followings by sharing bold, stylised golf content that puts their personalities and physiques front and centre. It’s a space O’Neal helped lay the groundwork for, but one she’s navigated on her own terms.

“I think people sometimes misunderstood it. Sure, I pushed the envelope, but I’ve always been conscious of where my brand was going,” she says. “Whether it was appearing in Sports Illustrated or Maxim, I’ve always asked myself, Will I be proud of this when I look back? How will my kids see this one day? Even before I had children, that was my mindset.”

She's supportive of women showing their feminine side in golf, but for herself, there's always been a clear line. "Posting myself in a swimsuit on vacation? Sure,' she says firmly. "On the golf course, I wear golf clothes. That's just how I run my business."

O'Neal's brand is always at the forefront of her mind (Image credit: James Patrick)

That careful balancing act of blending femininity with athleticism, and combining a sharp business sense with authenticity, feels more relevant than ever as social media continues to shape the landscape of women’s golf.

“It’s wild how it’s grown,” O’Neal says, laughing. “Now you open Instagram, and it’s just full of golf influencers, girls on the course in cute outfits. It’s become a real thing. And honestly, I think it’s great, there’s room for everybody in this space, and everyone has their own level of what they’re comfortable showing.”

More importantly, O’Neal believes social media has been a powerful driver for growing the women’s game, especially among younger audiences.

“It’s absolutely helped bring more young women into golf,” she says. “It’s given players a way to show their personalities, their lives off the course, and that creates a connection. When people feel like they know you a little, they want to watch you play, they root for you. It’s something I think the men’s tour has understood for a while and we’re seeing more women players doing it now, too.”

That doesn’t mean social media is without its challenges. O’Neal admits she has a “love-hate relationship” with it, especially when it comes to the negative side.

“Oh yeah, I get weird messages,” she says. “I probably always will. But I focus on the positive ones. I have people who’ve followed me for 10, 15 years. When you put yourself out there, you open yourself to criticism, but if you’re not doing anything, nobody’s paying attention either.”

O’Neal balances media work, competitive celebrity events, and raising her two young sons (Image credit: Golf Channel)

After more than a decade on Golf Channel, O’Neal has found a balance between her media work, competitive celebrity events, and raising her two young sons, Chrome and Canon. She says her experience on tour, in front of the camera, and in the modelling world all prepared her for the multifaceted career she’s built today, even if there was no roadmap for it.

“I’m a fast learner,” she says. “When I started on Golf Channel, no one told me exactly what to do, you figure it out or you don’t. But I always show up prepared, and I’m always open to feedback. That’s probably the biggest advice I’d give to anyone wanting to get into golf media. Be prepared, be confident, and always look for ways to improve.”

As for the future of women’s golf, O’Neal sees massive potential. “These girls out there now are so good. Go watch them in person on the LPGA or Epson Tour. They’re relatable, they’re inspiring. But I think it takes big personalities to really bring people in, players willing to open up and let fans see more of who they are beyond just the competition. That’s how we grow the game.”

In many ways, O’Neal has been modelling that approach all along. Not just as an athlete or a presenter or a swimsuit model, but as a businesswoman who understood, long before the age of influencers, that connection is what creates lasting impact.