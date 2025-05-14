Good Good Star Advances To US Open Final Qualifying

Sean Walsh will head to Dallas for final qualifying for the US Open after winning a local qualifier at Washington's Palouse Ridge Golf Club

Sean Walsh takes a shot at the Creator Classic at East Lake
Sean Walsh has advanced to final qualifying for the US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

YouTube content creator Sean Walsh is one step closer to an appearance at the US Open after making it through local qualifying.

The Good Good star was playing at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Washington, where he carded a brilliant bogey-free round of 63 to finish top of the 93-player field and become one of five to make it through to final qualifying, which will take place at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas on May 19th.

Walsh announced the news on Instagram, where he also revealed that his performance had been filmed, and that will also be the case for the next stage of his bid to make it to June’s Oakmont Major.

He wrote: “The YouTuber got the W! Guess he still has a little game left in him. Sectionals coming in HOT May 19th in Dallas! And yes, today and next week will be filmed.”

A post shared by Sean Walsh (@sean_walsh14)

A photo posted by on

Walsh is no stranger to local qualifying having also made it through at Washington’s Wine Valley Golf Club in 2015 during his time at Gonzaga University, while he advanced to the final stage again in 2021 at the state’s Gold Mountain Golf Club.

While he is yet to make it as far as the Major, he will be heading to final qualifying off the back of some high-profile appearances in recent months. He was in the line-up for the first Creator Classic before last year’s Tour Championship at East Lake, while he played in it again last week before the Truist Championship, helping his team make it to a playoff before missing out to Josh Richards’ team.

Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho and Marques Brownlee

Walsh played alongside Sabrina Andolpho and Marques Brownlee at the latest Creator Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In between those appearances, he also made it to the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School in December, but missed out on progressing by four shots.

Walsh began his professional career on the PGA Tour Canada in 2017, and also played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica before becoming a full-time member of the Good Good team in 2024.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸