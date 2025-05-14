Good Good Star Advances To US Open Final Qualifying
Sean Walsh will head to Dallas for final qualifying for the US Open after winning a local qualifier at Washington's Palouse Ridge Golf Club
YouTube content creator Sean Walsh is one step closer to an appearance at the US Open after making it through local qualifying.
The Good Good star was playing at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Washington, where he carded a brilliant bogey-free round of 63 to finish top of the 93-player field and become one of five to make it through to final qualifying, which will take place at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas on May 19th.
Walsh announced the news on Instagram, where he also revealed that his performance had been filmed, and that will also be the case for the next stage of his bid to make it to June’s Oakmont Major.
He wrote: “The YouTuber got the W! Guess he still has a little game left in him. Sectionals coming in HOT May 19th in Dallas! And yes, today and next week will be filmed.”
A post shared by Sean Walsh (@sean_walsh14)
A photo posted by on
Walsh is no stranger to local qualifying having also made it through at Washington’s Wine Valley Golf Club in 2015 during his time at Gonzaga University, while he advanced to the final stage again in 2021 at the state’s Gold Mountain Golf Club.
While he is yet to make it as far as the Major, he will be heading to final qualifying off the back of some high-profile appearances in recent months. He was in the line-up for the first Creator Classic before last year’s Tour Championship at East Lake, while he played in it again last week before the Truist Championship, helping his team make it to a playoff before missing out to Josh Richards’ team.
In between those appearances, he also made it to the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School in December, but missed out on progressing by four shots.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Walsh began his professional career on the PGA Tour Canada in 2017, and also played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica before becoming a full-time member of the Good Good team in 2024.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Post-Masters Gift Rory McIlroy Had Been Waiting For
Rory McIlroy was gifted his commemorative green Trackman for winning the Masters during his preparation for the season's second Major Championship
-
'I Fell In Love The Moment I Opened The Box'... How The New Nike Air Max Plus G Golf Shoes Stole My Heart
As a golf obsessed shoe fanatic, I always get excited about receiving new products to test... but the Nike Air Max Plus G Golf Shoes took that to another level
-
Ian Poulter's Son Reaches US Open Final Qualifying One Year After Serious Back Injury
Son of European golf legend, Ian, Luke Poulter is just two rounds away from his first Major start a year after suffering a back fracture in 2024 US Open qualifying
-
Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying
George Bryan made home advantage count as he won a local qualifying event to join brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open
-
Emotional Bryson DeChambeau Recreates 'The Shot Of My Life' At Pinehurst No.2 As Plaque Unveiled Day After Masters Charge Fizzles Out
The 2024 US Open champion travelled over to North Carolina a day after watching Rory McIlroy win The Masters to recreate the shot which helped the American down the Northern Irishman at Pinehurst last summer
-
The 10 Oldest Golf Tournaments In The World
Several national open championships and a handful of amateur events on both the men's and women's side make up the list of longest-running tournaments
-
US Open Local And Final Qualifying: Full Schedule For Oakmont 2025
The USGA have announced the qualifying sites for the 125th US Open, which takes place at Oakmont on the 12th to the 15th June
-
LIV Golf Finally Gets Major Pathway As US Open Announces Groundbreaking Exemption
In the announcement, the USGA revealed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into the US Open, which gets underway on the 12th - 15th June
-
USGA 'Very Seriously' Considering Bespoke US Open Qualifying Route For LIV Golfers
Almost two thirds of the LIV Golf League roster attempted to make it to the US Open through sectional qualifying this year, but fewer players might need to take that route in the future...
-
LIV Golfers At US Open Qualifying: Joaquin Niemann Misses Out As Dean Burmester And David Puig's Great Runs Continue
Just three out of 17 LIV players who attempted US Open qualifying on Monday will be teeing it up at Pinehurst No. 2 next week