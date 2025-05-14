YouTube content creator Sean Walsh is one step closer to an appearance at the US Open after making it through local qualifying.

The Good Good star was playing at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Washington, where he carded a brilliant bogey-free round of 63 to finish top of the 93-player field and become one of five to make it through to final qualifying, which will take place at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas on May 19th.

Walsh announced the news on Instagram, where he also revealed that his performance had been filmed, and that will also be the case for the next stage of his bid to make it to June’s Oakmont Major.

He wrote: “The YouTuber got the W! Guess he still has a little game left in him. Sectionals coming in HOT May 19th in Dallas! And yes, today and next week will be filmed.”

Walsh is no stranger to local qualifying having also made it through at Washington’s Wine Valley Golf Club in 2015 during his time at Gonzaga University, while he advanced to the final stage again in 2021 at the state’s Gold Mountain Golf Club.

While he is yet to make it as far as the Major, he will be heading to final qualifying off the back of some high-profile appearances in recent months. He was in the line-up for the first Creator Classic before last year’s Tour Championship at East Lake, while he played in it again last week before the Truist Championship, helping his team make it to a playoff before missing out to Josh Richards’ team.

Walsh played alongside Sabrina Andolpho and Marques Brownlee at the latest Creator Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

In between those appearances, he also made it to the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School in December, but missed out on progressing by four shots.

Walsh began his professional career on the PGA Tour Canada in 2017, and also played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica before becoming a full-time member of the Good Good team in 2024.