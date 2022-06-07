Global Celebration Of Women's Golf Day Returns For Seventh Year
Women's Golf Day is now in its seventh year, with the global celebration taking place in over 1,000 locations in nearly 80 countries
Women's Golf Day 2022 is here!
The day celebrates the female game and aims to grow golf participation amongst girls and women around the world.
The global movement, now an annual one-day sporting and community celebration, engages, empowers, and supports females through golf, with events and meet-ups taking place across the globe for 24 hours straight from Australia to French Polynesia and in every continent barring Antarctica.
The day is now in its seventh year after being founded by Elisa Gaudet in 2016. Women's Golf Day events have taken place in over 1000 locations in nearly 80 countries since its inception and have introduced thousands of women and girls to take up the game. The global celebration of female golf transcends race, gender, religion, language, geography and economic status.
Last year the hashtag #WomensGolfDay received more than 87 million global impressions with nearly 37 million people viewing WGD content.
Participants are encouraged to wear red and white, and share photos and posts on social media tagging @womensgolfday and using the hashtags #womensgolfday and #WGDunites.
Visit womensgolfday.com (opens in new tab) for more information and to find your nearest location.
