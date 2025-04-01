How To Watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
This year will be the sixth running of the event, with the final round played around Augusta National's iconic course
Here, Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur key information
• Dates: April 2–5, 2025
• Venue: Champions Retreat, Evans, Georgia and Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia.
• TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
The sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur features the top women’s amateurs in its 72-player field. Among those competing is last year’s winner, Lottie Woad, and former winners Tsubasa Kajitani (2021) and Anna Davis (2022).
Twenty-three nationalities are taking part, with the largest representation from outside the US coming from six Spaniards and four Swedes. Thirty-three of the field are making their Augusta National Women’s Amateur debuts.
The format is three rounds of strokeplay with the final round played at Augusta National. The first two rounds are played at Champions Retreat, which is about 15 miles from Augusta National.
The winner, so long as she retains her amateur status, qualifies for four of this year’s Majors: the U.S. Women’s Open, Women’s Open, Chevron Championship and Evian Championship.
Read on for our guide on how to watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Are there any free live streams for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Yes! The event is being streamed for free on the Augusta National Women’s Amateur website and on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
Geo-restrictions apply. Even if you're away from home right now, you can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
► Augusta National Women’s Amateur Picks, Predictions And Odds
Watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur in the US
There are a few options for watching Augusta National Women’s Amateur in the US, with NBC showing the event on its network that includes The Golf Channel and the Peacock streaming platform.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur on NBC
The opening two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, on April 2 and April 3 will go out on The Golf Channel, while the final round will be shown on NBC, with a simulcast available on Peacock.
NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is The Golf Channel. No cable? No problem. There are plenty of good 'cord-cutting' streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online. Sling TV starts from $45 a month plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, while Fubo plans start from $84.99 with a free trial.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur TV Timings
April 2: 1.30pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
April 3: 1.30pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
April 5: 12pm–3.30pm (NBC/Peacock)
You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app but this is only for cable customers who log in with their cable credentials.
The final round, on April 5, will go out live on the main NBC channel. This broadcasts will be available on Peacock, where plans start from $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.
Watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.
You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package - prices will vary by provider.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Timings (UK)
April 2: 6.30pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
April 3: 6.30pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
April 5: 5pm–8pm (Sky Sports Golf)
To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now.
If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.
► How Do Players Qualify For Augusta National Women’s Amateur?
How to watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Canada
In Canada, the final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast by TSN.
TV packages vary by provider, or you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.
How to watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.
Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.
