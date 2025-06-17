The Missing Roar - Can The KPMG Women's PGA Championship Bring Major Energy Back?

The men’s US Open at Oakmont saw JJ Spaun rise from underdog to champion in dramatic fashion. Despite the rain, the soaked galleries were treated to one of the most electrifying finishes in recent US Open history, delivered with the kind of buzz only a men’s Major seems to reliably generate.

All eyes now turn to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the third women’s Major on the calendar, which begins on Thursday at the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco in Texas. Let’s be honest, the two prior women's Majors, The Chevron Championship and the US Women's Open, have lacked the vibrant buzz and widespread fanfare they rightfully deserve.

Unlike men's Majors, which consistently stand apart from typical PGA Tour events with significant media coverage, attendance, and viewership, women's Majors often fall short of this crucial distinction, particularly when scheduling conflicts with a men's signature event, like this week's Travelers Championship.

Amy Yang, winner 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cast your mind back to 2014 it was great when the USGA held the US Open and US Women's Open in consecutive weeks at Pinehurst No. 2. The aim was to bring more attention to women's golf, and this back-to-back staging successfully elevated the visibility and recognition of the women's Major. However, we'll have to wait until 2029 to see this happen again at Pinehurst.

Even with fantastic play and compelling storylines, from the historic five-player playoff at the Chevron (the largest playoff in LPGA Major history) to the extreme test of Erin Hills at the US Women's Open, these championships didn't quite become the showstoppers needed to put professional women's golf in its brightest spotlight. Increased attendance, of course, would undoubtedly boost the on-site atmosphere and, in turn, offer a more captivating experience for those watching from home.

However, with Women's Golf Day (WGD) stepping up, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is poised for a very different outcome, especially concerning attendance numbers. WGD, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year has powerfully demonstrated the potential when things are done the right way.

Last month, its Signature Series event including 80 women was held at Fields Ranch East, the same venue hosting this week’s KPMG PGA Championship. The event helped promote the upcoming Major and has boosted ticket sales, attracting not only female golfers but also non-golfing women curious about the game. It was a powerful reminder that when golf is made accessible and welcoming, interest and engagement should naturally follow.

Women's Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet with 80 women at the 2025 Signature Series Event (Image credit: Women's Golf Day)

“Seeing women across the country come together to celebrate Women’s Golf Day at our 12 golf resorts was truly inspiring,” said Dan Surette, Chief Sales Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “From first-time players to lifelong golfers, the energy, camaraderie, and joy shared throughout the week underscored why creating inclusive, welcoming golf experiences matters so much.”

It wasn’t just a celebration, it was smart promotion. Women’s Golf Day proved that community-driven outreach can ignite interest, convert newcomers, and fill fairways. LaVonda Renfro, COO of Veritex Community Bank, which sponsors 28 TeamVeritex Golf Ambassadors, including World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and LPGA player Cheyenne Knight, and multiple allied organisations including WGD, believes this kind of outreach is essential.

“Golf is an incredible tool for connection, storytelling, and defining values. We've found that women are just as eager to participate as men; the difference is, they're not invited as often, sometimes not at all,” she said. “That’s why we applaud organisations like Women’s Golf Day… This is what building community through golf truly looks like.”

The women’s game has the stars. It has the substance. What it needs now is consistency in visibility and support. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has all the ingredients to deliver, and in part, thanks to WGD, there’s a solid foundation in place, so hopefully it will.