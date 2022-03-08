Ultimate Guide To Women's Golf - Out Now
Our Ultimate Guide to Women’s Golf, on sale now, delivers 134 pages of expert opinion and analysis, with instruction from some of the best coaches in the game.
Although there is a strong focus at beginner level – with a remit to ensure female golfers who are new to the game have everything they need to feel comfortable – the book also offers tips to play better, comment, travel, fitness, fashion and equipment insight for all levels of player.
Despite the effects of the global pandemic and Covid-19, golf has enjoyed a boom over the last 18 months. New players have taken the game up, while old ones have returned with strong levels of growth in the women's sector.
But if you are new to the game, or have chosen to take golf up again, where and how do you start? What equipment should you be using and how and where do you get it? How do you join a golf club and where can you practise? What are the rules of golf and why should you be following them? Where are the best places to travel and how much does a typical golf break cost?
Out on the course, Golf Monthly PGA Professional Katie Dawkins leads our team of coaches to help you play better, with 66 pages of simple-and-easy-to-digest tips to get you started across all areas of the game so that you can practise both out on the course and at home.
From developing the perfect set-up and using the right grip to playing with confidence when trying to escape from bunkers, we guarantee these tips will put you on the right track, or if you are an advanced player, sharpen up your technique to help you shoot lower scores.
We also have an exclusive interview with Olympic champion and World No.1 Nelly Korda on how best to prepare for your round, plus fitness drills from coach Jamie Greaves on how to keep yourself in shape so you are ready to play your best.
More inclusive than ever, golf is the perfect hobby with players of all levels more welcome than ever.
Our ‘Ultimate Guide to Women’s Golf’, on sale now for £12.99, has every base covered to get you out on the course so you can join the fun.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
