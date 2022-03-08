Our Ultimate Guide to Women’s Golf, on sale now, delivers 134 pages of expert opinion and analysis, with instruction from some of the best coaches in the game.

Although there is a strong focus at beginner level – with a remit to ensure female golfers who are new to the game have everything they need to feel comfortable – the book also offers tips to play better, comment, travel, fitness, fashion and equipment insight for all levels of player.

Despite the effects of the global pandemic and Covid-19, golf has enjoyed a boom over the last 18 months. New players have taken the game up, while old ones have returned with strong levels of growth in the women's sector.

But if you are new to the game, or have chosen to take golf up again, where and how do you start? What equipment should you be using and how and where do you get it? How do you join a golf club and where can you practise? What are the rules of golf and why should you be following them? Where are the best places to travel and how much does a typical golf break cost?

Out on the course, Golf Monthly PGA Professional Katie Dawkins leads our team of coaches to help you play better, with 66 pages of simple-and-easy-to-digest tips to get you started across all areas of the game so that you can practise both out on the course and at home.

From developing the perfect set-up and using the right grip to playing with confidence when trying to escape from bunkers, we guarantee these tips will put you on the right track, or if you are an advanced player, sharpen up your technique to help you shoot lower scores.

We also have an exclusive interview with Olympic champion and World No.1 Nelly Korda on how best to prepare for your round, plus fitness drills from coach Jamie Greaves on how to keep yourself in shape so you are ready to play your best.

More inclusive than ever, golf is the perfect hobby with players of all levels more welcome than ever.

Our ‘Ultimate Guide to Women’s Golf’, on sale now for £12.99, has every base covered to get you out on the course so you can join the fun.

