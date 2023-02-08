Phoenix Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

The first of the PGA Tour’s highly anticipated elevated events is the WM Phoenix Open – a tournament that barely needs any more hype to get fans and players alike excited.

Indeed, it was during this tournament at TPC Scottsdale last year where Joel Dahmen (who returns this year) and Harry Higgs (who doesn't) got caught in the moment and went topless on the famous par-3 16th green as bottles and cans rained down around them.

While there is a genius attempt by the PGA Tour to ensure that, this year, beer throwing doesn't happen, it is highly likely that the atmosphere will be electric again regardless, particularly given the enormous $20m purse on offer – over double last year’s $8.2m - and a field packed with some of the world’s best players.

No fewer than eight of the world’s top 10 play this week - Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick. Two of those players, Scheffler and Cantlay, battled it out for the title last year in a playoff, with Scheffler eventually emerging victorious in an epic for his first win on the PGA Tour.

That was the culmination of an incredible four days of action that also saw two aces at the 16h, from Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz. Ryder is back this year, no doubt hoping to repeat the achievement while building on his tie for fourth in his most recent appearance, the Farmers Insurance Open. Ortiz doesn't get the chance to do it all over again, though, as he now plays for LIV Golf.

Another less celebrated player, rookie Sahith Theegala, also had a say in how last year's tournament played out, pushing Cantlay and Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard before faltering towards the end, leaving him in a three-way tie for third with Brooks Koepka and Schauffele. While Theegala returns this year, like Ortiz, Koepka is absent due to his involvement with the PGA Tour's rival.

The tournament is McIlroy’s first start on the PGA Tour since winning the CJ Cup at Congaree last October. However, it's less than two weeks since he last experienced victory, on the DP World Tour in the Dubai Desert Classic. He will be confident of following that up with another win this week, but will surely face pressure from the likes of Rahm, who has four wins from his last seven tournaments and is a Scottsdale resident and Arizona State graduate.

The talent doesn’t end there with a further 10 of the world’s top 20, including Hideki Matsuyama, who won back-to-back WM Phoenix Open titles in 2016 and 2017. Other former winners in the field include 2020 winner Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, who won the year before, and 2018 victor Gary Woodland.

The winner will earn an incredible $3.6m, with 2.18m awarded to the runner-up.

Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the WM Phoenix Open.

Phoenix Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Phoenix Open Field 2023

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Hopper, Michael

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Metzger, Andre

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Ward, Dalton

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

White, Brett

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

What Is Special About The Phoenix Open? Aside from the greatly increased purse and talent-packed field now guaranteed thanks to its elevated status, the WM Phoenix Open is also known for its incredible atmosphere provided by the huge number of fans who attend. Most famously, the 16th hole - the Coliseum - is known for being particularly raucous.